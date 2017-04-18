Former WWE star Rosey, brother of Roman Reigns, dies at 47

WWE announced Tuesday that Matt Anoa’i, who performed in WWE as Rosey, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 47. Rosey was a part of the Anoa’i wrestling family, and is the older brother of Roman Reigns.

Rosey debuted in WWE in 2002 as a part of the tag team 3-Minute Warning alongside his cousin Jamal, better known as Umaga. He later formed a partnership with The Hurricane. Rosey last wrestled in a WWE ring in 2006.

The Anoa’i family issued a statement to WWE:

“We want to let his fans know that he loved them and the wrestling world so much. In his passing, he left three beautiful young children and a heartbroken family. Please respect the privacy of his children and family as they mourn the loss of this kind, loving, gentle man, who was a father, son, brother and a superhero to us all.”

Many current and former WWE stars paid tribute to Rosey on social media.

Via WWE.com