Former WWE wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dead at age 73

Former pro wrestler Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka died Sunday, 12 days after a Pennsylvania judge dismissed a murder case against him in the 1983 death of his girlfriend.

Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

Snuka’s death was announced on Twitter by fellow wrestling legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. WWE broadcaster Jim Ross tweeted that Snuka had been battling stomach cancer.

Our condolences to the family and friends of Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka who died earlier today after losing his fight with stomach cancer. RIP🙏 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 15, 2017

Snuka’s daughter, Tamina — also a wrestler — posted a photo on Instagram Sunday of her hand grasping her father’s with the caption “I LOVE YOU DAD.”

A native of Fiji, Snuka was best known on the wrestling circuit for diving off the ropes and even the tops of steel cages. He was admitted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 1996

In 2015, Snuka was charged with third-degree murder in the death of Nancy Argentino, whose body was found more than three decades earlier in their Whitehall Township, Pa. hotel room. Prosecutors alleged she was beaten, while Snuka always maintained she died from a fall.

“Many terrible things have been written about me hurting Nancy and being responsible for her death, but they are not true,” Snuka wrote in his 2012 autobiography. “This has been very hard on me and very hard on my family. To this day, I get nasty notes and threats. It hurts. I never hit Nancy or threatened her.”

Argentino’s family won a wrongful death lawsuit against Snuka in 1985, but authorities only reopened the investigation after The Morning Call newspaper raised questions about the case in 2013.

Lehigh County Judge Kelly Banach ruled last summer that Snuka was not competent to stand trial after his attorney argued the ex-athlete suffered from dementia, partly due to the head trauma sustained over a long career in the ring.

At a hearing last month to re-evaluate Snuka’s mental fitness, his wife told the judge that the family struggled to keep him from leaving home during bouts of psychosis in which he believed he was late for a match.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.