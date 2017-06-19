Formula E announces changes, schedule for season 4

Changes for season four of the FIA Formula E championship were announced as the FIA’s annual Sport Conference Week kicked off Monday morning with the World Motor Sport Council meeting at the Federation’s Geneva Headquarters.

For the 2017-18 season, there will be a lot of changes to how practice sessions are handled as the series prepares for its transition into single-car races in 2018, including the:

— Elimination of a non-qualifying session when two races take place during the same event

— Increase in the number of promotional days from 3 to 6 days per team with a maximum of 3 days on circuit, to promote roadshows

— Addition of a practice session day during the season and a practice session day reserved for rookies

Additionally, the power that can be used during the race has been increased from 170 kW to 180 kW.

The 2017-2018 FIA Formula E Championship schedule has also been announced, with racing starting in December and running through July 2018. Rome, Santiago and Sao Paulo are new venues:

