Forrest Lamp Ready To Prove He Belongs In The NFL

After being overlooked in high school because of size and receiving hesitance from NFL scouts about his arm measurements, Forrest Lamp is ready to show why he belongs.

Forrest Lamp isn’t going to concern himself with the length of his arms.

The 6-foot-4, 309 pound offensive lineman is at the top of scouts’ lists after an impressive senior season at Western Kentucky, but his measurements have made his projection as an outside tackle a little less certain.

That’s not an issue for Lamp, who is versatile enough to jump into any spot on the line. A four-year starter with the Hilltoppers, Lamp was a two-time first team All-Conference USA selection at left tackle. Despite that success, Lamp went through drills at guard and center during his pro day in late March, impressing onlookers with his ability to slide into any position.

“I think some teams look at numbers more than others,” Lamp said of his arms, measured at 32¼-inches. “There are teams that told me I’d play tackle. There are teams that told me I’d play guard. There’s teams that told me I’d play just center because of my arms. Some teams believe more in ability than just numbers. It all depends on the team.”

Lamp does not waver in his confidence, though, and knows that his last season speaks for itself. He had a strong outing to open the season against Alabama, which boasts several defensive linemen that look to be drafted in the first and second round of the draft.

He continued to excel at the Senior Bowl and at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, where he ranked among the top scores of fellow offensive linemen – he recorded a 5.0-second 40-yard dash, 34 repetitions of 225 pounds, 7.55 second three-cone time and 9-foot, 11-inch broad jump.

“I feel like I am one of the top guys here or I wouldn’t be here,” Lamp said. “My ability is what has gotten me here. I don’t watch film on other offensive linemen [in this draft] so I don’t know I am the best lineman, the 10th best offensive lineman. But I am here for a reason.”

Lamp started three games at guard as a redshirt freshman but feels he’ll be able to jump right into any position a team needs. Part of that is his speed and quickness, traits he acquired early playing basketball.

That’s part of the reason Lamp didn’t emerge as a top offensive line prospect for colleges. He weighed only 270 pounds in his senior year and realized he needed to stop playing basketball in order to put on weight. High school staff members helped him formulate a plan to bulk up, which included a variety of meals.

“It included everything my family would cook, those three meals a day,” Lamp said. “But in between that, eating a peanut butter and jelly every hour. Muscle Milk. I would go to the weight room and the coach would have a fridge full of Muscle Milk for me. I’d have one of those between classes. The teachers would let me leave real quick for five minutes.”

Regardless of not filling out to become an heavily scouted offensive lineman at the time, Lamp is happy with his college experience, kowing it’s put him in a position to be drafted in the first round at the end of April.

“Everyone always asks, ‘Did you enjoy your college career? If you could go back and make the same decision?’ My answer is always yes,” Lamp said. “I got to do everything I wanted. I got to be a four-year starter, got to win conference championships, bowl games…I was a team captain. So I got to do everything I wanted. I made great friends. My teammates in college were unbelievable.”