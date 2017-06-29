Forslund, Kaiton, Tracy to return to Hurricanes broadcasts on FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Southeast

RALEIGH, NC – Don Waddell, President of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team’s long-time broadcasters – John Forslund, Chuck Kaiton and Tripp Tracy – each have signed new agreements to remain with the club. Mike Maniscalco will continue to serve as the team’s TV/Web Host, joining Forslund and Tracy for Hurricanes telecasts on FOX Sports Carolinas and FOX Sports Southeast.

“John, Chuck and Tripp are among the very best, and longest-tenured broadcasters in the NHL,” said Waddell. “A generation has grown up with the three of them as the voices of the Carolina Hurricanes, and we are pleased they will continue in their roles moving forward.”

Forslund will enter his 23rd season as the team’s television play-by-play voice in 2017-18, and his 27th season overall with the organization. He originally joined the club in 1991-92 as its public relations director after calling games on radio and television from 1984-91 for Springfield of the American Hockey League (AHL). Along with his work with the Hurricanes, Forslund regularly calls nationally-televised NHL games on NBC and NBC Sports Network during the regular season and playoffs. He is heavily involved in the Triangle community, emceeing events for the Kids ‘N Community Foundation, as well as working with the V Foundation, Greater Raleigh Sports Council, Make-A-Wish Foundation, March of Dimes, Spare Some for Autism, Genesis Home, Food Bank of North Carolina and the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

Kaiton will mark his 38th season with the club in 2017-18, and remains the lone radio play-by-play voice in the organization’s NHL history. In 2004, the Hockey Hall of Fame named him the winner of the Foster Hewitt Award, given annually to NHL broadcasters who make outstanding contributions to their professions during their careers. In addition to his work with the Hurricanes, Kaiton has served as president for the NHL Broadcasters Association since 1986.

The 2017-18 season will mark Tracy’s 19th serving as the team’s television analyst alongside Forslund. A former goaltender, Tracy was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 1993, and played professionally in the AHL and ECHL, following a four-year collegiate career at Harvard University. He has participated in several Hurricanes Alumni events, including the 2012, 2013 and 2014 Alumni Fantasy games, and has worked with Triangle-area charities, including the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.