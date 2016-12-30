Forte out for Jets vs. Bills in season finale

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) Matt Forte’s first season with the New York Jets is officially over.

The veteran running back has been ruled out for the finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday with a knee injury. Forte had been playing with a torn meniscus in his right knee, but sat out last week at New England because of the knee and a sore shoulder.

Forte finishes with a team-leading 813 yards rushing and seven touchdowns, along with 30 receptions for 263 yards and a score.

Linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle), defensive tackle Steve McLendon (hamstring) and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (hamstring) have also been ruled out Friday.

Cornerback Nick Marshall (hamstring) is doubtful.

Seven players are questionable: wide receiver Robby Anderson (hamstring), cornerback Juston Burris (knee), wide receiver Brandon Marshall (hip, shoulder), running back Bilal Powell (knee), defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson (back), running back Brandon Wilds (hamstring) and defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle, knee).

