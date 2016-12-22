Four-alarm fire at New York City high-rise injures 18

Eighteen people, including four New York City firefighters, were injured Thursday evening when a four-alarm fire broke out in an apartment building on the city’s Upper West Side.

In a Twitter post, the FDNY said that four civilians had suffered “serious” injuries. Fourteen others, including the four firefighters, suffered minor injuries.

18 injuries reported at 4th alarm, 515 W 59 St: 10 minor & 4 serious to civilians, 4 minor to FF. Fire is knocked down. pic.twitter.com/pcp26QSRzm — FDNY (@FDNY) December 23, 2016

Fire officials said the inferno started in a third-floor apartment in the 33-story building on West 59th Street near 10th Avenue at around 5 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing flames shooting out of the building’s windows as the fire spread to the fourth floor.

Fire officials told New York Daily News that some people had been temporarily trapped on the building’s upper floors and roof.

Fire in our building and we are trapped inside on 7th floor. Can’t go down stairs. Smoke in the halls. Please pray for us. — Shruti Kulkarni (@trulyshruti) December 22, 2016

One high-rise resident, Shruti Kulkarni, tweeted that the fire had forced her to stay inside her apartment on the 7th floor.

Later, Kulkarni tweeted that she was able to get out of the building and was safe.

Firefighters are still going floor to floor to check on the residents, who include medical residents and doctors affiliated with Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital.

More than two hours after the fire began, the FDNY tweeted that the blaze had been “knocked down.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.