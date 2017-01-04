Four arrested after Facebook Live video shows man being tied up, beaten

Chicago police were questioning four African-Americans Wednesday evening over a Facebook Live video that showed a mentally disabled white man being tied up and tortured while someone yelled “F— white people!” and “F— Donald Trump!”

The video was shot by a young African-American woman, who posted it on her Facebook account, Fox 32 Chicago reported. Investigators said they were made aware of the footage Tuesday afternoon.

“The video is reprehensible,” Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Wednesday.

Police said the unidentified victim lives in Crystal Lake, a northwest suburb of Chicago. Investigators believe he met some acquaintances in Streamwood, a neighboring suburb. The group then drove him to Chicago in a stolen vehicle, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

Authorities say the victim, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, was kept tied up with his mouth taped shut in an apartment on the city’s west side. The video shows the victim being repeatedly kicked and hit, while his scalp was cut.

Police officers spotted the victim walking on the street while wearing shorts on Tuesday afternoon. When the officers stopped to talk to the man, they said he appeared to be disoriented. The victim was taken to a hospital and was given toxicology tests to determine whether he was under the influence of any substance.

Investigators said late Wednesday that the victim was a classmate of one of the suspects, and added that he was held in the apartment for at least 24 hours, possibly as long as 48 hours.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said authorities currently don’t believe the crime was politically motivated, despite the disparaging remarks about President-elect Trump.

“I think some of it is just stupidity, people just ranting about something that they think might make a headline,” Johnson said. “I don’t think that at this point we have anything concrete to really point us in that direction, but we’ll keep investigating and we’ll let the facts guide us on how this concludes.”

