45.1 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Monday, January 2, 2017
Four dead, including two children, in apparent murder-suicide

Four dead, including two children, in apparent murder-suicide

By FOX News -
28

This undated image shows Jorge Luis Chavez, one of four people killed in an apparent murder suicide in South Carolina Sunday.  (Lexington County Sheriff’s Office)

Four people found dead in a South Carolina home Sunday evening were killed in an apparent murder-suicide, local authorities said. 

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victims in a statement as 26-year-old Marissa Hope Reynoso and two of her children, 4-year-old Elijah Chavez and 1-year-old Ezra Chavez. Also dead was 25-year-old Jorge Luis Chavez, who’s believed to be the father of the two children.

The coroner said the bodies were found at around 8 p.m. Sunday. 

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office initially said that Jorge Luis Chavez was a person of interest in the murders and circulated a photo of him on social media. Early Monday, however, the sheriff’s office said the deaths were likely a murder-suicide and they were no longer searching for Chavez.

Fisher said Reynoso had an older child who wasn’t at the home at the time. The investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB