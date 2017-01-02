Four dead, including two kids, in apparent murder-suicide – 7 wounded in shooting outside Miami home

Four people found dead in a South Carolina home Sunday evening were killed in an apparent murder-suicide, local authorities said.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victims in a statement as 26-year-old Marissa Hope Reynoso and two of her children, 4-year-old Elijah Chavez and 1-year-old Ezra Chavez. Also dead was 25-year-old Jorge Luis Chavez, who’s believed to be the father of the two children.

The coroner said the bodies were found at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office initially said that Jorge Luis Chavez was a person of interest in the murders and circulated a photo of him on social media. Early Monday, however, the sheriff’s office said the deaths were likely a murder-suicide and they were no longer searching for Chavez.

Fisher said Reynoso had an older child who wasn’t at the home at the time. The investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.