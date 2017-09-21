Four Former Redskins Named Finalists For Polynesian Football Hall Of Fame

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced finalists for the Class of 2018, and four former Washington Redskins are one step closer to being inducted.

On Thursday, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced the finalists for the fifth class to be inducted and former Redskins Ma’ake Kemoeatu, Al Noga, Joe Salavea and Tony Banks are among the men one step closer.

Kemoeatu spent the 2010 season with the Redskins after stints with the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers. In his lone season in Washington, Kemoeatu appeared in 14 games with 12 starts and recorded 29 tackles.

Noga, meanwhile, spent the 1993 season in Washington after five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He recorded four sacks that year while appearing in 16 regular season games.

As for Salave’a, the defensive tackle spent his final three NFL seasons with the Redskins. In 42 games with the Redskins, the University of Arizona product collected 68 tackles with 2.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two fumbles forced.

Banks played quarterback for the Redskins during the 2001 season, as he collected a record of 8-6 while passing for more than 2,300 yards with 10 touchdown passes.

Former Redskins Kurt Gouveia, Ray Schoenke and Albert Lolotai have all be inducted into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.

Enshrinement weekend for the Class of 2018 will be Jan. 19-20, 2018.