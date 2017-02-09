The Golden State Warriors had a, relatively, easy wire-to-wire victory over the Chicago Bulls. Here are four noteworthy moments from that win.

The Golden State Warriors don’t like losing back-to-back games in the regular season. Whenever they fall, they pick themselves right back up. They have too much pride to let themselves start a losing streak and they make sure that they get back on track.

The Dubs lost to the Sacramento Kings in an overtime heartbreaker. Steve Kerr was ejected, Stephen Curry missed the game-winning layup, and Draymond Green and Kevin Durant were yelling at each other on the sideline. Overall, it was a mess.

More from Blue Man Hoop

Things happen and you have bad games. What matters most is how the team responds and the Warriors do it well. They come back after losses and win, generally in emphatic fashion.

The task at hand wasn’t too difficult for the Warriors. They were facing a depleted Chicago Bulls team that, at full-strength, has struggled. Without Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade, they team didn’t really have a chance.

Golden State cruised to a 123-92 victory. They never exploded like they normally do, but it was a steady attack that proved to be too much for the Chicago’s shorthanded squad. They were, mostly, disinterested because, to be honest, there was no real reason for them to exert a lot of effort.

Nonetheless, the Golden State Warriors make highlights even when they’re bored. Something noteworthy always happens and, while generally it’s good, sometimes bad happens too (more on that soon). It’s must-see TV always.

Here are four moments that stood out during the Warriors’ big win over the Chicago Bulls.

[embedded content]

JaVale McGee goes down

Remember earlier, on the previous page, when I said sometimes bad things happen too? Yeah, this is what I was talking about. It’s not fun, but, nonetheless, it’s noteworthy.

With about seven minutes left in the third quarter in Golden State’s win, JaVale McGee went down hard and seemed to injure himself. Chicago’s big man Robin Lopez got the ball at the elbow and dribbled it into the paint. He came to a jump stop, pump faked, and got McGee in the air.

The Warriors’ center was fooled and leapt up. Lopez undercut him as he went up to take the layup. McGee fouled Lopez as he tried to brace himself by grabbing onto the Bulls’ center. The two bigs went down.

Lopez immediately got up as McGee grabbed his backside. He rolled around for some time until he decided to get up with the help of his teammates. He took a few steps then put his hands on his knees and bent over.

Eventually, McGee gingerly walked to the locker room as the referees reviewed the play to determine if it was a flagrant foul or not. They determined it wasn’t, making the line between common and flagrant even more confusing.

The Warriors’ center would return to the bench with the possibility of returning to the game, but they didn’t need him to. He told Steve Kerr after the game that he fell on his rear and that “both cheeks really hurt.” The fact that he’s joking about the injury is a good sign.

Golden State can’t afford to lose another big man. With Zaza Pachulia and David West out, the Warriors need all the help they can get. Luckily McGee didn’t seriously injure himself, but it’s a sign of a weakness in his game: he jumps way too much. He tries to block every shot when he should try to stay on his feet sometimes.

[embedded content]

JaVale McGee with the big and-one slam

Ok, enough with the lowlights. Let’s get back to the good stuff. There’s no better way to change pace from a JaVale McGee injury than to go to a JaVale McGee dunk.

The Golden State Warriors can run the deadliest pick-and-roll in the league when Stephen Curry is on the floor. Defenders have to make sure they don’t give him an inch of space because all he needs is a sliver to launch. He can shoot from anywhere and defenses have to hurry to take it away.

In frantically throwing bodies at Curry, however, the roller is freed. In this case, it’s JaVale McGee. He popped up to set a screen that sent Curry towards the middle of the floor.

Curry’s man got caught behind the screen and couldn’t recover. Robin Lopez stepped up to try to defend the two-time MVP, but McGee started to roll and Curry hit him with a perfect pass. Then he was home free.

Lopez couldn’t recover and McGee had a free look at the rim. The veteran center is still extremely athletic so he rose up in a hurry. He leapt up high to throw down the monster slam.

Taj Gibson thought that McGee’s dunk wasn’t emphatic enough so he made the wonderful sacrifice of putting his body on the line. Gibson did it for the Vine. He tried to challenge McGee and it didn’t end well for him.

The Warriors’ center was unbothered by Gibson’s attempt to protect the rim. The Bulls’ reserve fouled him and McGee took the contact and powered through. Oracle Arena erupted.

For Curry and the Warriors, it’s nice to have that athletic component to their game. It opens up a lot of options for them. It’s also extremely fun to watch.

[embedded content]

Briante Weber makes his Warriors debut

Briante Weber instantly became a Golden State Warriors great when the team decided to part ways with Anderson Varejao in favor of the guard. Varejao had overstayed his welcome, at least with the fans of the team. Weber could have been a random guy off the street and the deal would have made fans happy.

Luckily for the Warriors, Weber isn’t just some random guy off the street. He’s a D-League All-Star and one of the leaders in NCAA history in steals. Turns out this dude can actually play.

He didn’t get a chance to play in the Warriors overtime loss against Sacramento. The Warriors were able to blow this one open against the short-handed Chicago Bulls. The deficit kept growing and there was nothing the visiting team could do.

Weber checked into the game in the third quarter after Steph Curry picked up his fourth foul. He didn’t do much in that period other than picking the ball from Rajon Rondo and poking it out of bounds. He got into the scoring sheet in the fourth quarter.

Once the game was out of hand, Weber was re-inserted into the game. He was extremely active, bringing some great energy off the bench. He grabbed two rebounds, dished out one assist, and scored two points.

Weber’s assist was a nifty one as he broke down the defense, drove, and found McCaw on the wing for three. It’s nice to see Weber has already adopted his team’s mannerisms as he started running back on defense long before the shot even went down. He’ll fit in just nicely.

As of right now, Weber probably isn’t going to find himself playing much outside of the late game garbage time or if guys get into foul trouble. However, if Ian Clark continues to struggle shooting the basketball, Weber’s willingness to play hard-nosed defense, rebounding, and playmaking could see him eating into some of those minutes.

[embedded content]

Klay Thompson goes off for 28 points

Klay Thompson doesn’t wear his heart on his sleeve like Draymond Green does. Like the rest of the team he’ll celebrate exciting moments and, occasionally, get angry at bad calls. But for the most part, he’s, generally, mild-mannered.

The last few days have been an emotional roller coaster for Thompson. His grandfather passed away on Monday so Thompson was away from the team for a few days. He was up in Vancouver with his family for the funeral, mourning the loss.

Thompson returned to the team to get back to work. His birthday was on gameday, turning 27 years old. It has to have been a tough way to celebrate your birthday.

But Thompson, being the professional that he is, laced them up and stepped onto the court. He was absolutely magnificent. The sharpshooter led all scorers with 28 points, draining six three-pointers in the process.

The fact that he scored 28 points isn’t necessarily impressive (though that could be telling of how desensitized Warriors fans are). The circumstances in which he did it in are. It’s not a reach to say that Thompson was playing with a variety of emotions and his performance was special.

After the game, Thompson joked that it was nice to finally get a professional win on his birthday because he had lost the previous two games. He told the media that he was thinking about his grandfather on the court and that he would have been proud.

Sometimes we forget these players are actual human beings that aren’t immune to real life problems. While Thompson’s performance won’t go down in history like Michael Jordan’s emotional games, it’s still a very impressive and, quite frankly, gutsy one.

This article originally appeared on