Four people were found dead Friday night at a home in Groton, Massachusetts, authorities said — the first homicides in the small town since 1996.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said police found two women and an elderly man dead inside the home and another woman’s body outside. She said they appeared to have died of blunt force trauma.

Ryan said the suspect, 22-year-old Orion Krause, will be charged with four counts of murder and arraigned on Monday. It wasn’t known if he is represented by a lawyer.A possible weapon was found, which authorities haven’t identified.

Fox 25 Boston reported that police were first called to Common Street around 6 p.m. for a report of an individual in need of assistance. Investigators went to a different location on Common Street, where they found the bodies.

According to The Lowell Sun, Krause had shown up naked at the back door of neighbor Wagner Alcocer and said he “murdered four people.”

Ryan called the slayings “a situation of tragic family violence.”

According to The Boston Globe, Groton Police Chief Donald Palma Jr. said the slayings were “not a random act,” and the town of about 10,000 residents is safe.

Groton, a town of stately farmhouses and spacious homes in new subdivisions, is about 40 miles northwest of Boston.

“There is no cause for alarm,” Palma said. “We do believe at this point that the people were all connected and had relationships.”

According to The Lowell Sun, records indicate the home was built in 1900. The multifamily home of more than 4,300 square feet is set back from the road and was last sold in 1992 for $328,000.

