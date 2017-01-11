Four NASCAR Hall of Famers who retired around the same age as Carl Edwards

Edwards finished second in the points standings twice and was in the top-five on five different occasions. In 2011, Edwards tied Tony Stewart in points but lost because Smoke had the advantage on season wins.

When comparing the statistics to some of his counterparts who retired around the same age, Edwards lacks championships, wins, or other circumstance that opened the door for the others to get into the Hall of Fame.

This is a different era of racing than the one Lorenzen, Jarrett, Flock, and Johnson competed in so Edwards will be judged differently than the other four. Only time will tell if we ever see Edwards race again and if he accomplished enough to be a Hall of Famer.