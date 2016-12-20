Four Redskins Named To 2017 Pro Bowl

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The National Football League announced this evening that linebacker Ryan Kerrigan , tight end Jordan Reed , guard Brandon Scherff and tackle Trent Williams have all been selected to the 2017 Pro Bowl. The annual contest of the NFL’s best will take place Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

In addition, returner Jamison Crowder , quarterback Kirk Cousins and cornerback Josh Norman were selected as alternates.

The Redskins’ four selections for the 2016 season are the team’s most since 2012 (five). With the selections this year, the Redskins have now had at least one Pro Bowl player for 23 straight seasons. The only year Washington has not had a Pro Bowler in the game’s history was 1993.

Kerrigan’s selection is the second of his career and his first since 2012. His selection marks the sixth time in the last eight years that a Redskins linebacker has earned Pro Bowl honors.

Kerrigan has started all 94 regular season games for Washington since being selected with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. His 94 consecutive starts are the second-longest active streak among NFL linebackers, trailing only Pittsburgh’s Lawrence Timmons.

For his career, Kerrigan has recorded 58.5 sacks, third-most by a member of the Redskins since the NFL adopted sacks as an official statistic in 1982. He is only the fifth player in NFL history to open a career with at least 7.5 sacks in each of his first six seasons, joining Jared Allen, Derrick Thomas, DeMarcus Ware and Reggie White.

This season, Kerrigan, 28, has recorded 11.0 sacks and two forced fumbles. With a 13.5-sack performance in 2013 and his 11.0 sacks in 2016, he became the fifth member of the Redskins to post multiple 10-sack seasons since 1982 (Dexter Manley, 4; Charles Mann, 4; Andre Carter, 2; Brian Orakpo, 2).

Reed’s selection is the first of his career and the first by a Redskins tight end since Chris Cooley in 2008. Reed joins Cooley (2007-08), Stephen Alexander (2000), Jean Fugett (1977) and Jerry Smith (1967 and 1969) as the only Redskins tight ends to earn Pro Bowl honors since the game’s inception in 1950.

In 45 career games with 22 starts since being drafted by the Redskins in the third round (No. 85 overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft, Reed has compiled 243 career receptions for 2,562 yards with 19 receiving touchdowns. In Week 4 this season, Reed recorded his 200th career reception in his 38th career game, becoming the fastest tight end to reach 200 career receptions in NFL history, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow.

This season, Reed, 26, has recorded 61 receptions for 646 yards with five touchdowns despite being limited to 11 games. Reed leads all NFL tight ends in receptions per game in 2016 (5.5).

Scherff’s selection is the first of his career and the first by an interior Redskins lineman since guard Tré Johnson’s selection in 1999. Including both Scherff and Williams, this year will mark the first time the Redskins have had multiple offensive linemen selected to the Pro Bowl in the same season since 1991 (tackle Jim Lachey and guard Mark Schlereth).

Scherff, 24, has started all 30 regular season games for Washington since being selected with the fifth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. With two more starts this season, Scherff can join Jon Jansen and Chris Samuels as the only offensive linemen in team history to start 16 games in each of their first two NFL seasons.

Williams’ selection is the fifth of his career and his fifth consecutive selection since 2012. His selection this season is the 18th by a Redskins offensive tackle since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, including selections by Chris Samuels (2001-02, 05-08), Jim Lachey (1990-91), Mark May (1988) and Joe Jacoby (1983-86). Between Williams and Samuels, Redskins left tackles have been selected to nine of the last 12 Pro Bowls.

With his fifth consecutive selection, Williams joins safety Ken Houston (seven straight from 1973-79) and linebacker Chris Hanburger (five straight from 1972-76) as the only members of the Redskins since 1970 to earn Pro Bowl honors in five straight seasons.

Williams, 28, is in his sixth season as an offensive captain for the Redskins and has been among the league’s top left tackles since being selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He has played 95 career regular season games with the Redskins with 94 starts.

This season, Williams and Scherff have helped anchor an offensive line that ranks third in the NFL in sacks allowed (19) and has helped the Redskins’ offense average 6.39 yards per play this season. The duo have contributed to units that have allowed quarterback Kirk Cousins to set team records in passing yardage in each of the past two seasons.