Four Redskins Selected To 2017 Pro Bowl

The Redskins have four players selected for the 2017 Pro Bowl, as Ryan Kerrigan , Jordan Reed , Brandon Scherff and Trent Williams have earned the honors. Three other Redskins are alternates for the game.

the NFL announced on Tuesday night that four Washington Redskins have been selected to the 2017 Pro Bowl, as linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, tight end Jordan Reed, guard Brandon Scherff and tackle Trent Williams have earned the honor to play in the annual all-star showcase.

Additionally, quarterback Kirk Cousins , cornerback Josh Norman and returner Jamison Crowder have been selected as alternates.

The Redskins’ four selections are the team’s most since the 2015 season when they had five. This is the fifth straight season that Williams has been selected for the Pro Bowl, while Kerrigan was previously selected in 2012.

It is the first time Reed and Scherff have been selected.

Kerrigan’s inclusion in the Pro Bowl marks the sixth time in the last eight years that a Redskins linebacker has earned Pro Bowl honors. The 2011 first-round pick has continued his consecutive starts streak this year – currently at 94 games – with a strong campaign in which he’s collected 11 sacks. That’s the second highest mark of his career behind his 2014 output of 13.5 sacks.

The Purdue product is only the fifth player in NFL history to open a career with at least 7.5 sacks in each of his first six seasons, joining Jared Allen, Derrick Thomas, DeMarcus Ware and Reggie White.

Williams, meanwhile, has once again been selected, further cementing his placement as one of the NFL’s top offensive linemen in the NFL today.

He’s only the third Redskins player in franchise history to earn Pro Bowl honors in five straight seasons since 1970, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Ken Houston (seven straight from 1973-79) and linebacker Chris Hanburger (five straight from 1972-76). ]

With this year’s selection, it is the 18th time a Redskins offensive tackle has earned the honor since 1970, as Chris Samuels, Jim Lachey, Mark May and Joe Jacoby have also appeared in the game.

This year, Williams will be joined by Scherff, marking the first time the Redskins have had a pair of offensive linemen selected for the Pro Bowl in the same season since 1991, when Lachey and guard Mark Schlereth both received the honor.

Scherff – the Redskins’ first pick in the 2015 NFL Draft – has started all 30 of his appearances for Washington over the course of his first two seasons.

As for Reed, he becomes the fifth Redskins tight end to be selected to the Pro Bowl since the game’s inception, joining Chris Cooley, Stephen Alexander, Jean Fugett and Jerry Smith.

Despite missing three games this season and recently being slowed by a shoulder injury, the fourth-year tight end has recorded 61 receptions for 646 yards with five touchdowns and leads all NFL tight ends in receptions per game in 2016 (5.5).

Reed joins Cooley (2007-08), Stephen Alexander (2000), Jean Fugett (1977) and Jerry Smith (1967 and 1969) as the only Redskins tight ends to earn Pro Bowl honors since the game’s inception in 1950.

“I think they’ve put in the work, they’ve produced, and whoever gets it will be deserving of it,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said on Tuesday, prior to the announcement. “I just hope that these guys get a chance to experience the Pro Bowl because they’ve been great players on the field and good people off the field, so I wish them luck.”

For the first time, the Pro Bowl will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. From 1950-71, the Pro Bowl was played at the Los Angeles Coliseum before alternating locations up until 1978.

From 1979-2008, the game was played at Aloha Stadium before also being played in Sun Life Stadium (2009) and the University of Phoenix Stadium (2014) in recent years.

The 2017 Pro Bowl will take place on Sunday Jan. 29.