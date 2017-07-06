Sure the NFL is, at its core, a business that pays its employees for a service. Some players and fans get caught up in the ‘workplace regulations’ of the league, its numbers, and money, and alas, it’s easy to forget that this is a team game that the players play to do one thing: win. Add the glamour of being back in Los Angeles, and it seems almost impossible for them not to fall into a big market trap. But on this team, there are plenty of leaders, and full of players that can understand how a team can and should work. After losing three straight games with morale running low, running back Benny Cunningham, a relatively unknown name and now an ex-Ram, gathered the offense mid-practice and gave a heartfelt and soul driven speech. ‘If you’re not doing everything you can bro, to help us win bro, you’re cheating us,’ says Cunningham as he is surrounded by his offense, ‘This is how I feed my family, and we lose the rest of these games, I won’t have a job.’ The raw emotion of Cunningham’s speech is felt through the offense, and you can feel that the Rams want to respond. A simple thing, yes, but coming from a player that rarely sees the field, the threatening of a man’s livelihood appeals to the offense as a whole. It is no secret that the Rams were below average in their return home to LA, but the coaches or players never lost hope. Each loss strengthened the roles of the relationships between coaches and players, and ‘We can still turn this thing around’ became their proverb.