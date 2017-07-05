Fowles earns seventh career Player of the Month award

There have been two Western Conference Player of the Month awards handed out in this young WNBA season.

Both have gone to Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles — the latest for her performance in June.

The award has been earned by Fowles, who is the only WNBA player to rank in the top five in field-goal percentage (66.0), scoring (20.7), rebounding (10.1), steals (1.85) and blocks (1.77) per game.

She ranks first in field-goal percentage, second in scoring and rebounding and third in blocks and steals.

Whew!

Fowles scored at least 20 points in five out of seven games while recording three double-doubles in June. She tallied a season-high 30 points in a 91-74 win over the Dallas Wings on June 11.

It marks the seventh Player of the Month award Fowles has won in her career, which ties her with teammate Maya Moore for second all-time. Only center Tina Charles of the New York Liberty — who won league MVP in 2011-12 — has earned more, with eight.

Fowles, who has led the Lynx to a WNBA-best 12-1 record, is the clear favorite to win league MVP with 21 regular-season games remaining.