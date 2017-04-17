1. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A purchase will not improve the chance of winning. The contest, and any website pages and advertisements relating thereto, is intended for viewing only within the 50 states of the United States of America and the District of Columbia.

2. CONTEST SPONSOR: The “FOX DEPORTES GANA LAS PLAYERAS AUTOGRAFIADAS DE TUS IDOLOS (“Contest”) is a photo and/or video submission contest, sponsored by Fox Sports en Español LLC (“Sponsor”), c/o Fox Cable Networks, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, 9th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90067.

3. ELIGIBILITY: To be eligible for the Contest you must: (a) be a permanent, legal resident of the 50 United States or District of Columbia, excluding Puerto Rico; (b) be eighteen (18) years of age or older as of April 1, 2017; (c) not a member of SAG, AFTRA or any other guild that would prohibit entrant from rendering the services contemplated herein; and (d) and have a valid Instagram account (each an “Entrant” and collectively the “Entrants”). Void where prohibited by law. officers, directors and employees of Sponsor, Instagram, Fox Cable Network Services, LLC, Fox Entertainment Group, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, Fox Sports Net, Inc., Fox Broadcasting Co., Fox Networks Group, Inc., Fox Television Stations, Inc. and News Corporation, Major League Soccer (“MLS”), New York City Football Club (“NYCFC”), and each of their respective parents, affiliated or subsidiary companies, advertising, promotion, production services, fulfillment agencies, legal advisors, web masters and web suppliers (collectively, “Sponsor and its agents”), and the immediate family members (including, but not limited to, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, step-brothers, step-sisters and in-laws) or household members of any such person are not eligible. By participating, Entrants unconditionally agree to comply with and abide by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which are final and binding in all matters related to this Contest. Eligibility determinations will be made by Sponsor in its discretion and such decisions shall not be subject to challenge or appeal. This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or otherwise associated with Instagram. You understand that you are providing your information to Sponsor, and not to MLS, NYCFC or Instagram. You must comply with Instagram terms of use located at https://help.instagram.com/478745558852511.

4. WHEN TO ENTER: The Contest submission period begins at 10:00 AM Pacific Time (“PT”) on April 23, 2017, and ends at 5:00 PM PT on April 23, 2017 (the “Submission Period”). To be eligible for this Contest, all Submissions (defined below) must be received by Sponsor prior to the end of the Submission Period. The Sponsor’s database clock shall be the official time keeping device for all entries received in connection with this Contest.

5. HOW TO ENTER: To participate in the Contest, you must have a valid Instagram account and follow Sponsor’s Instagram feed at @FoxDeportes (the “Instagram Feed”), follow the online instructions to upload and submit a video or photograph showing how you take care of the environment. To obtain an Instagram account (obtaining an Instagram account is free), go to www.Instagram.com and follow the instructions to create an account (“Instagram Account”). Your Instagram Account will be governed by the Instagram terms of use (referenced above). Entrants should read the terms and conditions that apply to Instagram or any other third party application that they download or use in connection with this Contest. Sponsor is not responsible for the conduct of third parties. Once you create an Instagram Account, during the Contest Period, go to www.Instagram.com/FoxDeportes, may log onto Instagram and upload your video or photograph, with @FoxDeportes #MLSenFD #NYCFCSea (“Submission”). Entrants must ensure their Instagram Account information is up to date because that information may be used to contact the potential winner. Each Entrant must be the rightful owner of the Instagram Account identified in the Entrant’s Contest entry. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of a winner, the winner will be deemed to be the natural person in whose name the Instagram Account was opened. A potential winner may be requested to provide Sponsor, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, with proof that the potential winner is the account holder of the Instagram Account associated with the winning entry. If a dispute cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s sole satisfaction, the affected entry will be deemed ineligible.

Sponsor and its agents are not responsible for lost, late, damaged, misdirected, illegible, or incomplete Submissions. Incomplete Submissions are ineligible. Limit one Submission per person per Instagram Account for the entire Contest Period. Anyone found using multiple Instagram accounts to enter this Contest will be deemed ineligible. The one entry per person per Instagram Account maximum will be strictly enforced. Forged or altered Submissions or Submissions obtained or submitted other than as set out in these Official Rules will be void and ineligible. All Submissions become the exclusive property of Sponsor and none will be acknowledged or returned, and except as stated in these Official Rules, the information collected in connection with the Contest will be subject to the privacy policy published at http://www.foxdeportes.com/page/politica-de-privacidad-de-fox-deportes/. Entry must be made by the Entrant, only. Entries made by any other individual or any entity and/or originating from any other Internet website or e-mail address, including but not limited to commercial Contest, subscription notification, and/or entering service sites, will be declared void and as such deemed ineligible for this Contest.

Note: Entry must be made by the Entrant, only in the manner as set forth herein. All other methods of entry are considered void, including but not limited to entries made by any other individual or any entity, and/or originating at any other Instagram Account, website or e-mail address, including but not limited to commercial sweepstakes and/or contest subscription notification and/or entering service sites, will be declared invalid and disqualified for this Contest. Multiple Entrants are not permitted to share the same Instagram Account. Any attempt by any participant to obtain more than one (1) entry by using multiple/different Instagram Accounts, identities, registrations or logins, or any other methods will be declared void and as such deemed ineligible for this Contest. The use of any device to automate the entry process is prohibited. Any Entrant who attempts to repost the same post repeatedly will be deemed ineligible.

Sponsor may prohibit an Entrant from participating in the Contest if, in its sole discretion, it determines that said Entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest by cheating, hacking, deception, or other unfair practices (including the use of automated quick entry programs) or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other Entrants or Sponsor or its agents, or if Entrant has or has attempted to submit malicious code, .exe files, or any file that contains malicious code.

6. DESCRIPTION: The Contest will operate as follows:

(a) Contest Submission: Entrant may submit a Submission during the Submission Period, according to the instructions set forth in these Official Rules. During the Submission Period, approved Submissions may be used, exhibited and otherwise exploited for promotional or other purposes as set forth in these Official Rules in any media, including, without limitation, Sponsor’s platforms, programming services and social media accounts, Sponsor’s television program entitled Fox Deportes en Vivo (the “Program”).

(b) Judging Period: On or about April 23, 2017, representatives of Sponsor (collectively, the “Judges”) will review all eligible Submissions and select a prize winner (“Prize Winner”) from all eligible Submissions, according to the criteria outlined in these Official Rules.

(c) Prize Winner Notification: On or about April 23, 2017, the Prize Winner, as determined by the Judges, will be contacted by Sponsor to confirm eligibility and obtain releases, according to these Official Rules.

(d) Prize Winner Announcement: On or about April 23, 2017, the Prize Winner will be announced on the Program and on Sponsor’s website.

7. SUBMISSION REQUIREMENTS/RESTRICTIONS: The Submission must meet the following guidelines:

(a) The Submission should depict how Entrant takes care of the environment.

(b) The Submission must include a photograph or a video, only in the formats below:

(i) Photo Submission:

o must be in .jpg or .png format

o must not exceed 30MB in size

o must be at least 600 x 315 pixels or 600 x 600 pixels

o must not exceed 1936 x 1936 pixels

(ii) Video Submission:

o must not exceed sixty (60) seconds in length.

o must not exceed 4 MB in size

o must be submitted in .MOV format or .mp4 format.

(c) The Submission must NOT include third-party trademarks and/or mention or performance of any third-party copyrighted material including but not limited to names or images of persons, music, films, books, television programming, artwork, etc., or identifying descriptions or names of any person whether living or dead, or any media property.

(d) The Submission must NOT contain material which is (or promote activities which are) sexually explicit, obscene, pornographic, violent (e.g., relating to murder, the sales of weapons, cruelty, abuse, etc.), discriminatory (based on race, sex, religion, natural origin, physical disability, sexual orientation or age), illegal (e.g. underage drinking, substance abuse, computer hacking, etc.), offensive, threatening, profane, or harassing or which is otherwise inappropriate in the sole discretion of the Sponsor, nor may Submission contain any derogatory references to Sponsor, Major League Soccer, NYCFC or any other person or entity.

(e) Entrant represents and warrants that it has acquired all necessary licenses, clearances, releases or permissions required in connection with the Submission and the materials, including, without limitation: (a) all applicable music clearances and licenses; and (b) all licenses, consents or releases for the use of the names, likenesses, trade and service marks of the individuals and entities associated with or appearing in the materials and as part of the Submission.

Submissions which violate any of these requirements will be deemed ineligible, and the Submission will be void at Sponsor’s sole discretion. The Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify, in its sole and absolute discretion, any Submission deemed incomplete or inappropriate, or that does not comply with these Official Rules. The Sponsor reserves the right to change the length, timing or any other element of a Submission. Incomplete or unintelligible Submissions will be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to determine in its sole discretion which Submissions have satisfied the entry requirements. ELIGIBLE ENTRANTS MUST SUBMIT THEIR SUBMISSION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES. NO OTHER METHOD OF SUBMISSION WILL BE ACCEPTED. There will be no notification of receipt of Submissions. Assurance of delivery of Submissions will be the sole responsibility of the Entrant.

8. MATERIALS/RIGHTS IN SUBMISSIONS/PUBLICITY RIGHTS: In consideration of a Submission being reviewed and evaluated for this Contest, each Entrant irrevocably grants, transfers, sells, assigns and conveys to Sponsor, its successors and assigns, all present and future right, title and interest of every kind and nature whatsoever, including, without limitation, all copyrights, and all rights incidental, subsidiary, ancillary or allied thereto (including, without limitation, all derivative rights) in and to the Submission for exploitation throughout the universe, in perpetuity, by means of any and all media and devices whether now known or hereafter devised, or any portion thereof, including to the extent applicable (a) any information, biographical data, and material (e.g., the “creative” file or Submission) contained in the materials submitted by Entrant in connection with the Contest; and (b) all graphics, statements, and quotations of or by Entrant and furnished by Entrant as part of this Contest. Each Entrant understands that Entrant’s name and other materials, including without limitation, the Submission, may be posted, used, exhibited and/or exploited on any media, including Sponsor’s platforms, programming services and social media accounts, including without limitation, Sponsor’s Website and Sponsor’s Program. Entrant agrees that the Sponsor has no obligation to post a Submission or any Material on the Program or website. Sponsor shall have the right, in its sole discretion, to use, license, incorporate, broadcast, telecast, webcast, distribute, re-use, publish, re-publish, edit, composite, morph, scan, duplicate, or alter the Submission (and to permit others to do the same) for any purpose which Sponsor deems necessary or desirable, and each Entrant irrevocably waives any and all so-called moral rights they may have therein. Each Entrant hereby acknowledges that such Entrant does not reserve any rights in or to the Submission. Each Entrant releases the Sponsor and its agents, and their assignees and licensees, from any and all claims or liability (now known or hereafter arising), including but not limited to any claims for defense and/or indemnity, in connection therewith. Each Entrant agrees and acknowledges that participation in the Contest, including, without limitation, the Entrant’s decision to provide the Submission to Sponsor for purposes of the Contest, shall not give rise to any confidential, fiduciary, implied-in-fact, implied-in-law, or other special relationship between the Sponsor and Entrant, does not place the Sponsor in a position that is any different from the position held by members of the general public with regard to elements of the Entrant’s Submission, and that the only contracts, express or implied, between the Sponsor and Entrant is as set forth in these Official Rules and the release forms. In addition, by participating in the Contest and providing a Submission, each Entrant hereby grants permission (except where prohibited by law) for the Sponsor to use Entrant’s Submission, name, likeness, voice, quotes, comments, biographical information, photograph and/or image for the purpose of advertising, trade, or promotion without further compensation or consideration in any and all media now known or hereafter developed throughout the universe. Except as required by law or permitted pursuant to these Contest Official Rules, the Sponsor will not share an Entrant’s information with any third parties.

9. JUDGING QUALIFICATION AND CRITERIA: All eligible Submissions will be evaluated by the Judges based solely on the following criteria:

a. Originality: 50%; and

b. Entertainment value and appeal: 50%.

All decisions of the Judges and Sponsor are final on all aspects of the Contest.

10. SELECTION WINNER: One (1) prize winner (“Prize Winner”) will be selected from among all eligible Submissions received during the Submission Period. The selection of the Prize Winner will occur on or about April 23, 2017. Prize Winner will be selected under supervision of Sponsor or its designee, whose decisions are final and binding on all matters relating to the Contest. The Prize Winner will be notified via direct message on Instagram to the Instagram Account user to enter the Contest on or about April 23, 2017. If any selected Prize Winner cannot be reached by direct message on Instagram within twenty-four (24) hours of Sponsor’s attempt to notify such Prize Winner, said Prize Winner will be disqualified and an alternate Prize Winner may be selected by Sponsor from the remaining eligible Submissions received. If potential Prize Winner be reached, is found to be ineligible, cannot or does not comply with these Official Rules, or if prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, potential Prize Winner will be disqualified and time permitting, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, an alternate potential Prize Winner be selected from the remaining Submissions. Odds of winning depend on the actual number of eligible entries received prior to the end of the Contest Submission Period. Prize Winner will be subject to verification.

11. PRIZE: The prize is two (2) jerseys, one (1) autographed by Andrea Pirlo; and one (1) by David Villa (the “Prize”). The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) for the entire Prize is Four Hundred Fifty U.S. Dollars (US$450.00).

In the event that the Event listed in the Prize description does not or cannot take place as scheduled or at all, for reasons included but not limited to scheduling conflicts, cancellations, postponement, an event of “Force Majeure” (defined below), or for any other reason, then in lieu of attending the Event, the Prize Winner will receive the remaining components, if any, of the Prize, which shall constitute full satisfaction of the Sponsor’s prize obligation to the Prize Winner, and no other or additional compensation will be awarded.

If the Prize cannot be awarded to the original selected winner due to circumstances beyond the control of Sponsor, such prize may be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner. Depiction of any Contest prize, or any portion thereof, in any advertising, promotional materials, commercial spots, or on Sponsor’s website may not reflect the actual prize delivered to the winner. All costs and expenses not specified in the prizing descriptions above, including, but not limited to, all federal, state and/or local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the Winner. The Prize, and any portion thereof, is non-transferable, non-refundable for cash and non-changeable once issued. If any portion of the Prize is lost, it will not be replaced, in whole or in part. If the Prize Winner does not use any portion of the Prize no other compensation for the unused portion of the Prize, in whole or in-part, will be provided. Any attempt by any prize winner to transfer or sell any portion of the prize and shall immediately forfeit that portion of the related prize or the entire prize, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and such winner may not be eligible to win any future prizes from Sponsor, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Each winner shall bear all risk of loss or damage to their prize after it has been delivered to such winner. Prize Winner is solely responsible for all federal, state, and local taxes on or connected to the prize and/or such winner’s acceptance thereof, and the reporting consequences thereof. If required by law, Sponsor reserves the right to withhold and remit to the appropriate taxing authorities the amount of any taxes due. Winner may be issued an IRS Form 1099 for the ARV of the awarded prize. Each non-cash prize, or any portion thereof, is subject to availability and Sponsor in its sole discretion may substitute cash or a different prize of approximately equivalent or greater retail value except where prohibited by law.

The Sponsor makes no warranties, and hereby disclaims any and all warranties, express or implied, concerning any prize furnished in connection with the Contest. WITHOUT LIMITING THE GENERALITY OF THE FOREGOING, SUCH PRIZE IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AND THE SPONSOR HEREBY DISLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND/OR NON INFRINGEMENT.

12. CLAIMING PRIZE/RELEASES. Eligibility, age and all claims made by potential winner(s) are subject to verification. Sponsor is not responsible for fraudulent posts/calls/mail/e-mails made by any party, or sent to Entrants not by Sponsor. Each potential winner may be required to complete, sign, have notarized and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, and Liability Release, and (where imposing such condition is legal) a Publicity Release (collectively, “Prize Claim Documents”). If any potential winner fails or refuses to sign and return all Prize Claim Documents within three (3) days of prize notification, the winner may be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected. Acceptance of a prize constitutes Prize Winner’s permission for the Sponsor to use Prize Winner’s name, photograph, likeness, voice, biographical information, statements and address (city and state) for advertising and/or publicity purposes worldwide and in all forms of media now known or hereafter developed, in perpetuity, without further compensation, except in Tennessee and where prohibited by law. If any selected potential winner fails to comply with these Official Rules, is found to be ineligible and/or does not submit required documentation within the designated period, their prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner selected. By accepting any prize, or any portion thereof, winner further acknowledges that the Sponsor, MLS, NYCFC, and any other entity involved with this Contest have neither made, nor are in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied in fact or in law, relative to the prize or the prize suppliers or to any portion thereof, including but not limited to its quality, merchantability, mechanical condition, or fitness for a particular purpose including, without limitation, use of any equipment associated with any portion of the Prize. If any Contest prize notification is returned as undeliverable, or if the Prize Winner refuses the Prize, or any portion thereof, such Prize Winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected in accordance with the rules of this Contest.

13. GENERAL. By entering the Contest and/or accepting any prize, or any portion thereof, each Entrant: (a) unconditionally agrees be bound by these Official Rules; (b) on behalf of the Entrant and her estate or heirs, releases MLS, NYCFC, Sponsor and its agents from any and all costs, injuries, losses or damages of any kind including, without limitation, death and bodily injury, due in whole or in part directly or indirectly, to participation in the Contest or any Contest-related activity, or the receipt, use or misuse of the Prize, or portion thereof; and (c) waives any right to claim ambiguity in the Contest or these Official Rules. All taxes and other expenses not specified herein, including federal, state, local, and departure, licenses and registrations, are the sole responsibility of the Prize Winner. All federal, state, and local laws and regulations apply. Sponsor reserves the right to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Contest, to void suspect entries and/or cancel, terminate or suspend any portion of this Contest should virus, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes beyond the control of Sponsor corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of the Contest and, in any such event, at its discretion, select the Prize Winner from eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to the event requiring such termination, cancellation or suspension. This Contest may not be used for any form of gambling.

14. LIMITATIONS ON LIABILITY/UNFORSEEN EVENTS: MLS, NYCFC, Sponsor and its agents shall not be responsible or liable for any property loss, damage, personal injury, or death, in connection with the Prize provided pursuant to the Contest and/or any person’s participation in the Contest. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained herein, Sponsor and its agents shall not be liable to Prize Winner or any other person for failure to supply the Prize or any part thereof, for any reason beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor (including, but not limited to, acts of God, or any action(s), regulation(s), order(s) or request(s) by any governmental or quasi-governmental entity) (each an “Event of Force Majeure”). If for any reason (including, but not limited to, an Event of Force Majeure) Sponsor cannot or elects not to continue the Contest, then the Contest will not resume until Sponsor resumes normal business, if ever. In the event that this Contest is challenged by any legal or regulatory authority (including but not limited to any federal or state governmental authority), Sponsor reserves the right to discontinue or modify the Contest, as applicable, or to disqualify Entrants residing in any affected geographic areas, as applicable. In such event, Sponsor shall have no liability to any Entrants who are disqualified due to such an action. If for any reason this Contest is not capable of running as planned, including but not limited to, infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, or any other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor, which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the promotion, then Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend or extend the Contest. Sponsor and its agents shall not be liable for any injury, damage, loss, expense, accident, delay, inconvenience, or other irregularity that may be caused or contributed to (a) by wrongful, negligent, or unauthorized act or omission on the part of any of Contest supplier or any of their agents, servants, employees, or independent contractors, (b) by the wrongful, negligent, or unauthorized act or omission on the part of any other person or entity not an employee of the Sponsor and/or its agents, or (c) any cause, condition or event whatsoever beyond the control of the Sponsor and/or its agents. Sponsor and its agents shall not be liable for any injury, damage, loss, expense, accident, delay, inconvenience, or irregularity arising out of or relating to any prize granted under this Contest, even if caused by the negligence of any maker, distributor or supplier of any portion of any prize or their respective parents, subsidiaries, and affiliated companies.

15. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE CONTEST WEBSITE, SUBMIT MALICIOUS CODE, .EXE FILES, OR ANY FILE THAT CONTAINS MALICIOUS CODE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEY’S FEES) FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION. IN NO EVENT WILL SPONSOR AND ITS AGENTS, THEIR PARENTS, AFFILIATES, SUBSIDIARIES AND RELATED COMPANIES, THEIR RESPECTIVE ADVERTISING OR PROMOTION AGENCIES, OR ANY OF THEIR RESPECTIVE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, REPRESENTATIVES AND AGENTS, BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF ENTRANT’S ACCESS TO AND USE OF THE CONTEST WEBSITE OR DOWNLOADING FROM AND/OR PRINTING MATERIAL DOWNLOADED FROM THE CONTEST WEBSITE. WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, EVERYTHING ON THE CONTEST WEBSITE IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES SO SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU.

16. GOVERNING LAW: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants or Sponsor in connection with the Contest or in connection with any submission or other material submitted in connection with the Contest, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with internal laws of the State of California without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of any other state’s laws. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

OFFICIAL RULES / WINNERS LIST. Visit http://www.foxsports.com/soccer/story/fox-mls-contest-rules-regulations to view or obtain a copy of the Official Rules or the official winner for the Contest. Any legally required Prize Winner’s list may be available for a period of thirty (30) days following the end of the Contest. The Official Rules may not be available following the end of the Contest.