Fox, Emezie lead Army to 66-57 win over Loyola Maryland

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Jordan Fox scored 14 points, John Emezie had 13 and Army ended a three-game losing streak with a 66-57 win over Loyola Maryland on Sunday.

Fox had two free throws to cap a 13-0 run to give Army a 20-6 lead with 7:49 left in the first half. The Black Knights led 29-19 at the half and Fox converted a 3-point play making it 37-21 early in the second.

The closest the Greyhounds would get after that was 45-40 on a 3-pointer by Ian Langendoerfer and his two free throws with 11:01 to play but Emezie answered with two quick baskets and added a 3 at 8:54 and it was back to a 10-point game.

Luke Morrison added 11 points for Army (7-9, 1-3 Patriot League), which went 7 of 19 behind the arc and made 13 of 14 free throws.

Cam Gregory had 16 points and Andre Walker 14 for Loyola (8-7, 2-2), which had won four of five. The Greyhounds shot 34 percent, making just 4 of 23 3s.