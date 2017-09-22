FOX NEWS FIRST: North Korea may test hydrogen bomb in Pacific, states have huge hurricane garbage problem

TOP OF THE MORNING

North Korea could test a hydrogen bomb in Pacific, South Korea media reports, after dictator Kim Jong Un vowed to take the "highest-level" action after President Trump's provocative speech at the U.N.

After Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, states are grappling with millions of tons of garbage that will cost billions to haul away.

A Pennsylvania Democrat drew outrage for telling a town hall audience he thinks cancer-stricken Sen. John McCain won't back the Graham-Cassidy health care bill because he's "staring death in the face."

Democrats believe military veterans are one of the keys to victory in the 2018 midterms — and are on a mission to draw them away from the GOP.

Fox News' Shannon Bream will host a new nightly primetime show, "Fox News @ Night," starting Oct. 30.

THE LEAD STORY: Kim Jong Un may order hydrogen bomb test in the Pacific … Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho’s comments in South Korea media followed Kim’s assertion that President Trump was “deranged” and would “pay dearly” for his threat to destroy the Hermit Kingdom. Previously at the U.N. General Assembly, Trump mocked Kim as a “rocket man” on a “suicide mission,” and said that if provoked further, “we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.” On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order targeting North Korea’s trading partners with sanctions, calling it a “powerful” tool for isolating and de-nuclearizing the regime.

TONS OF COSTLY TRASH FROM HARVEY AND IRMA: Three weeks after Harvey made landfall, Texans now have another mountainous problem on their hands: millions of tons of garbage … According to estimates, nearly a half-billion dollars will be spent hauling the trash to landfills. Florida and other Gulf states also are tasked with cleaning up – and could face more destruction as storms continue building in the Atlantic.

NO DECENCY FROM DEMS IN HEALTH CARE BATTLE: A Pennsylvania Democrat said at a town hall event that he believes Sen. John McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in July, will defy his fellow Republicans and side with Dems against the Graham-Cassidy health care bill because of his illness … “McCain – I’m worried about,” Rep. Matt Cartwright said. “Something tells me, McCain – he’s staring death in the face right now – so he’s probably going to make good choices and he’s not going to bend to political pressure.” McCain’s daughter Meghan blasted Cartwright’s comments as “disgusting and macabre.”

DEMS TARGET MILITARY VETS FOR 2018: Democrats are on a wide-ranging mission to wrest the veterans vote from Republicans – courting them with the promise of better jobs and running dozens of returning servicemembers for office in the 2018 midterms … Democrats’ efforts reflect the party’s determination to retake control of at least one chamber of Congress next year. While Republicans’ ideals of a powerful military and a boot-strap work ethic have long appealed to active and retired military vets, Democrats think they can make inroads. Donald Trump won 60 percent of the veteran vote last fall, exit polls showed.

FOX NEWS ADDS ONE MORE SHOW TO PRIMETIME: Shannon Bream joins Fox’s primetime lineup with a live newscast at 11 p.m. ET starting Oct. 30, the same evening that Laura Ingraham’s new show kicks off … ” Fox News @ Night” will be a live hour of hard news and analysis, as part of the network’s revamped lineup.

"When we say we are at war, we are talking about a cyber war." – Director Rob Reiner, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," attempting to clarify what his group, "Committee to Investigate Russia," meant when it said the U.S. was at "war" with Russia.

Apple’s iPhone 8 sees muted launch in Asia

Hewlett Packard Enterprise to cut about 5,000 jobs

CarMax to report 2Q earnings with Texas, Florida car sales in focus

Billionaire L’Oreal heiress Bettencourt dies at 94

Murderer sues Kansas prison for “imposing Christian beliefs”

Prosecutors describe Holly Bobo’s final hours in murder trial’s closing arguments

First female Marine in history to graduate infantry training course

Animal abusers could be made to register like sex offenders

Tomi Lahren’s “Final Thoughts”: Selective feminists cyberbully Melania Trump over pink dress

Judge Andrew Napolitano: Trump’s frightening and tightening legal noose

Super-rich ex-presidents and the taxpayers who support them

Amazon, Facebook and Google: Are they history’s greatest robber barons?

Kimmel calls Louisiana senator “inbred” during latest health care monologue

ABC greenlights sitcom about undocumented family living in US

Shia LaBeouf claims fight with “racist” bartender was protected free speech

OBJECTified preview: Hulk Hogan opens up on Gawker lawsuit

Jay-Z passes on Super Bowl LII halftime show in support of Colin Kaepernick

1982: Family Ties premieres on NBC.

1975: Sara Jane Moore attempts to shoot President Gerald R. Ford outside a San Francisco hotel, but misses.

1949: Soviet Union detonates its first atomic bomb.

1927: Gene Tunney defends his heavyweight boxing title against Jack Dempsey in the famous “long-count” fight in Chicago.

