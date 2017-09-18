TOP OF THE MORNING … It’s Monday, September 18, 2017 and welcome to the brand new Fox News First, your home for all the headlines you need to know first thing in the morning and your preview of the day ahead … If you are a subscriber to Top Headlines, you can continue to get your early morning news fix and so much more right here … In the meantime, please spread the word and tell your friends they can subscribe to Fox News First by clicking here at FoxNews.com/first.

Here’s your Fox News First 5 – the first five things you need to know today:

A Trump Organization lawyer is expected to talk to the Senate Intel Committee this week, Fox News confirms

Hurricane Maria is strengthening as it swirls towards the Irma-battered Caribbean Islands

Dozens of protesters are arrested in a third straight night of violence in St. Louis following the acquittal of a white police officer in the shooting death of a black man

Donald Trump was the “star” of the 69th annual Emmys as a long line of celebrities, led by host Stephen Colbert, took shots at the president

Chelsea Manning fires back at critics: I’m not an “American traitor”

Let’s take a deeper dive, shall we?

THE LEAD STORY: Michael Cohen, lawyer for the Trump Organization, is expected to testify behind closed doors before the Senate Intelligence Committee this week as part of the committee’s Russia investigation … Cohen confirmed to Fox News that he’ll be speaking with the Senate Intel Committee Tuesday in a closed session, similar like Donald Trump Jr.’s interview with the committee two weeks ago.

Why does this matter? – Cohen is one of the latest of President Trump’s associates under scrutiny for his contact with a Russian official during the 2016 presidential campaign. In January 2016, Cohen, the Trump Organization’s executive vice president and previously President Trump’s special counsel, had emailed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary looking to speed up the development of a “Trump Tower” in Moscow, documents showed. In a letter sent to the House Permanent Select Committee in August, Cohen explained that the “proposal for ‘Trump Tower Moscow’” was “similar” to previous real estate projects that were “contemplated years before any campaign.”

FIRST HARVEY, THEN IRMA … NOW, MAYBE, MARIA: A strengthening Hurricane Maria swirled toward the eastern Caribbean, with forecasters warning it would likely become a major storm by the time it passes through the already battered Leeward Islands later today … Maria grew into a hurricane Sunday, and forecasters said it could become much stronger over the next 48 hours as it followed a path near many of the islands ravaged by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE IN ST. LOUIS: Riot police were rushed to the streets of downtown St. Louis amid reports of “significant” property damage Sunday, the third night of violent protests after a white police officer was acquitted in the shooting death of a black man. “This is no longer a peaceful protest,” St. Louis Police tweeted. They said officers made “multiple” arrests after “agitators” hurled debris and smashed windows. The days of protests began Friday when a judge ruled Jason Stockley, a 36-year-old who left the department and moved to Houston three years ago, was not guilty in the 2011 death of Anthony Lamar Smith. More protests are expected today.

MAYBE TRUMP SHOULD HAVE WON AN EMMY: To the surprise of no one, the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards got political and the president was THE punching bag … Host Stephen Colbert, who is no stranger to controversial and offensive remarks about Trump, devoted most of his opening monologue to the commander-in-chief. The next jab came from Alec Baldwin, whose impersonations of Trump led to a career resurgence and Emmy nods for both him and Saturday Night Live. Other notable shots came from Grace and Frankie co-stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda and Atlanta star Donald Glover, who quipped, “He’s probably the reason I’m up here.” That’s probably the closest Trump will get to a “thank you” from Hollywood.

CHELSEA MANNING’S “BADGE OF HONOR”: Chelsea Manning, the transgender U.S. Army soldier who spent seven years in prison for leaking classified documents, told the audience in Massachusetts that she is not an “American traitor” and she did what she thought was ethical … Manning, who was invited by Harvard to be a visiting fellow and then subsequently disinvited following backlash, told annual Nantucket Project conference that she saw the rescinded invitation as a badge of honor.

There’s so much more you should know today … so, let’s do this.

THE WEEKEND THAT WAS

Heard on Fox: “The administration is better off when we can serve the president by integrating and coordinating across all of our departments and agencies … and present the president with multiple options. What’s important is to have an inclusive process … not to try to advance your own agenda.” – National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, on “Fox News Sunday,” on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s departure and reports of philosophical clashes in the White House. Click here to watch

ICYMI (And you didn’t set your DVRS) …

The Next Revolution: U.N. spokesperson responds to “Swamp Watch” criticisms

Judge Jeanine: Hillary Clinton is a “cold calculated woman on the road to power by any means possible.”

Watters’ World: Ben Shapiro speaks out on free speech not being free when he faced protesters at UC Berkeley

Greg Gutfeld: Trump is like the Star Wars franchise …

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Equifax hack: What are credit card companies doing to help?

Sunday Morning Futures: Tax reform details next week, budget plan completion vital: Rep. Brady

Bill Clinton awards $1M to refugee ridesharing startup

NFL’s return boosted beer consumption 36% on opening Sunday

FOX TROT ACROSS THE NATION

Clinton “rejects premise” husband meeting Attorney General Lynch on tarmac critically hurt campaign

Lawsuit filed in Irma-related Florida nursing home tragedy

Acquitted St. Louis officer at center of violent weekend protests speaks out

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio fires back at judge in his contempt case

NY Times reporter slammed after saying boy mowing White House lawn sends bad signal on child labor

NEW IN FOX NEWS OPINION

Listen up, UN — Trump means what he’s telling you

London bombing shows danger of Islamification in Britain and Europe. Is the US next?

Latest Google scandal exposes hypocrisy of liberal attorneys general

Todd Starnes: African-American university students offended by cotton

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

WATCH: Emmy Recap – Who won big?

Kevin Hart reveals alleged extortion attempt in emotional apology to wife, kids

Mario Batali doesn’t think $15 minimum wage is good for restaurants or foodies

WWE legend Bobby “The Brain” Heenan dies

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Biblical prophecy claims the world will end on Sept. 23, Christian numerologists claim

Model goes from Chipotle to runway in 10 days after being discovered

Dr. Manny: Why drinking during pregnancy is still out

Identical twins give birth hours apart at same hospital

DON’T MISS THIS TODAY

On Fox News:

All Day: Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz and the Fox News Weather Center will have the latest on Hurricane Maria’s path; Griff Jenkins, Will Carr and Mike Tobin are in St. Louis for the latest in the tension following a white police officer’s acquittal in a black motorist’s shooting death

Fox & Friends: Guests include: Trump counsel Kellyanne Conway; Newt Gingrich; Small Business Administration Administrator Linda McMahon; Penny Nance on media bias in covering presidential marriages

The Story with Martha MacCallum, starting at 7 pm ET: Guests include Gov. Chris Christie; former governor Mike Huckabee

Tucker Carlson Tonight, starting at 8 pm ET: Guests include John Stossel on what climate charge alarmists get wrong

Hannity: Amb. John Bolton previews President Trump’s first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, starting at 6 am ET: Guests include “The Coming Collapse of China” author Gordon Chang and Overstock.com founder and CEO Patrick Byrne

Varney & Company, starting at 9 am ET: Guests include Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist

Cavuto: Coast to Coast, starting at 12 noon ET: Guests include Karl Rove

#OnThisDay

1987: Psychological thriller Fatal Attraction, starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close, was released by Paramount Pictures

1975: Newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst was captured by the FBI in San Francisco, 19 months after being kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army

1970: Jimi Hendrix died in London at age 27

1927: The Columbia Phonograph Broadcasting System (later CBS) made its on-air debut with a basic network of 16 radio stations

Thank for joining us on Fox News First! Have a great day and see you in your email box first thing tomorrow morning!