FOX NEWS INSIDER: Cops save man from burning car

Four Florida police officers are being hailed as heroes after saving a man from an upside-down burning car.

The man’s car flipped over and caught fire on the side of the Palmetto Expressway.

In body camera footage, one officer at the scene can be heard yelling, “yank him out, yank him out; right there,” as the others pulled Luis Carlos Aloma, 21, to safety.

Aloma is in critical condition but expected to survive thanks to the officers’ quick action, Abby Huntsman reported.

“This gentleman is going to be able to celebrate this Christmas with their family, thanks to these officers who, instead of running away from danger, ran towards danger,” Joe Sanchez of the Florida Highway Patrol told WSVN.

“We worked together to get this guy out as fast as possible,” Officer Edward Brochu, one of the lawmen who was on-scene, told the station.

