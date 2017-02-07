Mike Huckabee joined Martha MacCallum on “The First 100 Days” tonight to react to the legal battle over President Donald Trump’s executive order on travel.

Huckabee said there’s a “good likelihood” the case goes to the Supreme Court, which he said could give Democrats more incentive to delay the confirmation of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch.

If Gorsuch is confirmed to fill the seat that’s been vacant since the passing of Justice Antonin Scalia, the court would presumably rule that Trump’s travel ban is constitutional and legal.

“What the president did was not put a stop sign to immigrants. He put a speed bump,” Huckabee said. “And he did that to protect the rest of us. And I think a lot of Americans are saying, ‘Thank God he did it.'”

He said this gives Senate Republicans even more reason to invoke the “nuclear option,” which would allow Gorsuch to be confirmed with 51 votes, instead of the 60 that have traditionally been required in the Senate to break a filibuster.

Huckabee said that the safety of the American people is too important to “play politics with the Court.”

“I’m thrilled that we have a president that is recognizing that he does have some power.”

