FOX NEWS INSIDER: Newspaper prints photo of Alec Baldwin on &#039;SNL&#039; instead of Trump himself

Well, it looks like one newspaper will have to file a pretty huge correction.

El Nacional, a newspaper in the Dominican Republic, used a photo of Alec Baldwin impersonating President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” rather than an actual photo of Trump himself.

In an article about Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the photo of Baldwin as Trump appears next to a photo of Netanyahu.

The error was corrected in the online edition, but the print version has already been circulated, sparking a social media firestorm.

Baldwin is hosting “Saturday Night Live” tonight for a record-breaking 17th time.

