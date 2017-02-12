Well, it looks like one newspaper will have to file a pretty huge correction.

El Nacional, a newspaper in the Dominican Republic, used a photo of Alec Baldwin impersonating President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” rather than an actual photo of Trump himself.

In an article about Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the photo of Baldwin as Trump appears next to a photo of Netanyahu.

The error was corrected in the online edition, but the print version has already been circulated, sparking a social media firestorm.

Hey @realDonaldTrump! You’ve made us such a joke, that an actual newspaper @ElNacional_RD thinks #AlecBaldwin is a better DJT than you are! pic.twitter.com/lUSXgG2q1V — Lissa Jay Ninja (@LissaJayNinja) February 11, 2017

Dominican Republic newspaper El Nacional uses pic of @AlecBaldwin as @realDonaldTrump – I can imagine his tiny hands flapping in outrage. pic.twitter.com/02BKGNrT14 — Posey (@smitten_kitn) February 11, 2017

Dear El Nacional, Alec Baldwin will be pleased as punch. But let’s hope the Dominican Republic isn’t added to Trump’s banned countries list pic.twitter.com/vt4NJe4NJf — Sharon Gibson (@SharonGibson3) February 10, 2017

Baldwin is hosting “Saturday Night Live” tonight for a record-breaking 17th time.

Tell us your thoughts on this hilarious — though painfully unfortunate — error.

