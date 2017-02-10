FOX Sports announces lineup of Cup drivers as guest analysts for XFINITY Series in 2017

For the third consecutive year, FOX Sports features a rotation of prominent Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers as guest driver analysts for its 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series race telecasts, beginning with the season opener at Daytona.

FOX NASCAR adds to the TV booth for the first time Chase Elliott (one race) and Jamie McMurray (one), who join Kevin Harvick (five), Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano (two each). The full schedule is included below.

The Cup Series drivers will team with FOX NASCAR play-by-play announcer Adam Alexander and Michael Waltrip to offer analysis for the entire race to which they are assigned. In 2016, Harvick, Keselowski, Logano, Carl Edwards, Clint Bowyer, Danica Patrick and Dale Earnhardt Jr. took a turn in the FOX NASCAR booth. FOX Sports began using Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers as analysts for its NASCAR XFINITY Series races in 2015, utilizing Harvick, Keselowski, Bowyer, Jeff Gordon, now a full-time FOX NASCAR analyst, and Patrick.

Earlier this month, FOX Sports announced Earnhardt is scheduled to join the FOX NASCAR television booth as a guest driver analyst during FS1’s live coverage of The Clash at Daytona, the exhibition race that serves as a precursor to the 2017 NASCAR season, on Saturday, Feb. 18 (8:00 p.m. ET).

Also previously announced this year is Harvick serving as a driver analyst for three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races telecast on FS1 in 2017 – Kansas, Eldora and Talladega. Additionally, Harvick will contribute as an analyst on FS1’s NASCAR Race Hub, the most-watched daily NASCAR news and highlights program (Monday through Thursday at 6:00 p.m. ET), joining a solid rotation of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers and crew chiefs that also includes Keselowski, Logano, AJ Allmendinger, “Bootie” Barker, Austin Dillon, Bobby Labonte, Casey Mears, David Ragan and Regan Smith.

Check out the full driver analyst schedule for the 2017 season below.

