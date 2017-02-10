FOX Sports, IMSA announce expanded 2017 TV schedule

Following the success of the 55th annual Rolex 24 at Daytona, IMSA and FOX Sports have announced additional TV coverage and schedule updates for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Additionally, IMSA and FOX Sports have released the TV schedule for the full 2017 Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge, with all races to be tape-delayed on FS1, and announced plans to begin covering the IMSA Prototype Challenge Presented by Mazda on FS2 throughout 2017.

TV coverage of the IMSA Prototype Challenge will feature highlights of the first race followed by expanded coverage of the second race from each event.

“Our partnership with FOX Sports continues to pay dividends,” said IMSA Vice President, Marketing, David Pettit. “Between the additional improvements we’ve made to the WeatherTech Championship television schedule, the continuation of a strong FS1 package for the Continental Tire Challenge and the introduction of FS2 coverage for IMSA Prototype Challenge Presented by Mazda, we head into the 2017 season in an extremely strong position from a domestic television perspective.”

Updates include:

— The 12 Hours of Sebring will receive an additional 90 minutes of LIVE coverage on FS1, with the race broadcast now beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET and continuing through post-race coverage until 11 p.m. ET.

— The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race from CoTA has moved from FS2 to a same-day delay broadcast on FS1, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

— The Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on July 9 moves from same-day delay to LIVE on FS1 at 12 p.m. ET.

All broadcasts will be simulcast on the FOX Sports GO app.

2017 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship TV schedule (all times ET and subject to change)

— March 18 – Sebring – FSGO: 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.; FS1: 12:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

— April 8 – Long Beach – FOX: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

— May 6 – Circuit of The Americas – FS1: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

— June 3 – Detroit – FS2: 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

— July 2 – Watkins Glen – FSGO: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; FS1: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.; FS2: 1 – 4:30 p.m.

— July 9 – Canadian Tire Motorsport Park – FS1: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

— July 22 – Lime Rock – FS2: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

— Aug. 6 – Road America – FS1: 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

— Aug. 27 – VIRginia International Raceway – FS1: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

— Sept. 24 – Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca – FS1: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

— Oct. 7 – Road Atlanta – FSGO: 10:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; FS1: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.; FS2: 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.; FS2: 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

2017 IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge TV schedule (all times ET and subject to change)

— Feb. 12 – Daytona – FS1: 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

— March 26 – Sebring – FS1: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

— May 13 – Circuit of The Americas – FS1: 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

— July 9 – Watkins Glen – FS1: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

— July 15 – Canadian Tire Motorsports Park – FS1: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

— July 30 – Lime Rock – FS1: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

— Aug. 13 – Road America – FS1: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

— Sept. 3 – VIRginia International Raceway – FS1: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

— Oct. 1 – Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca – FS1: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

— Oct. 15 – Road Atlanta – FS1: 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.