FOX Sports Indiana to televise all 82 Pacers games

FOX Sports Indiana will televise all 82 Indiana Pacers regular-season games for the 2017-18 NBA season, starting with the home opener, Wednesday, Oct. 18, when the Pacers host Brooklyn in Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 7 p.m.

FOX Sports Indiana also willtelevise two preseason games: the Oct. 4 opener at Milwaukee (8 p.m.) and the Pacers only home preseason game, on Oct. 10 (7 p.m.) against Maccabi Haifa, the 2016-17 Israeli Super League runner-up. FOX Sports Indiana will also air a 30-minute Pacers season preview special, premiering Saturday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. and re-airing through Opening Night.

In addition, all Pacers games televised on FOX Sports Indiana will be streamed live on FOX Sports GO, which is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers. FOX Sports GO is available for iOS, Apple TV; iPads and iPhones; Android, Android TV, Amazon FireTV; Stick and Kindle Fire; Chromecast; Roku players and Roku TV, Windows phones and Xbox One. Fans can download the free mobile app from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store or visit FOXSportsGO.com.

Click HERE for the complete TV schedule.

Chris Denari, in his 12th season as play-by-play announcer, and Quinn Buckner, in his 19th season as analyst, will call the action. Jeremiah Johnson will be the Pacers Live pregame and postgame show host as well as in-game sideline reporter. Former Pacers guard Eddie Gill serves as analyst on home pregame and postgame shows.

The Bankers Life Indiana Pacers Radio Network will carry every game in the preseason and regular season. All games can be heard on 107.5 FM and 1070 AM. Mark Boyle returns for his 30th season as play-by-play man. Hell be joined for all home games by Bob Slick Leonard, in his 33rd year as a Pacers broadcaster. Former Pacers player Austin Croshere will join Boyle on selected road games. Pat Boylan will be in his fourth season as the sideline reporter for home games and studio host for all games.

Pacers Weekly will resume on Saturday, Oct 14, at 10 a.m. on 107.5 FM and 1070 The Fan. Pacers Overtime postgame show, hosted by Eddie White, will resume after the Opening Night game, Oct. 18.

