For FOX Sports, too much of a good thing sometimes is a good thing.

In support of FOX Sports’ huge year broadcasting Super Bowl LI and the Daytona 500 only three weeks apart, FOX Sports kicked off its “Daytona 500 Hour Countdown” on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 6:00 p.m. ET prior to the kickoff of Super Bowl LI (live on FOX at 6:30 p.m. ET).

As part of the Daytona 500 Hour Countdown, FOX Sports and NASCAR are producing 500 unique pieces of digital content, representing the roughly 500 hours between the start of the big game in Houston and the green flag to start the Daytona 500 (live on FOX on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2:00 p.m. ET). FOX Sports and NASCAR are releasing new pieces of digital content consistently throughout the 500 hours, many of which will be shared via FOX Sports’ and NASCAR’s social channels, and all of which are housed on the Daytona Day Hub on FOXSports.com.

With 500 hours to go before the Daytona 500, FOX Sports released the Daytona Day anthem promo to kick off the Daytona 500 Hour Countdown, and on hour 491, it added a montage of Richard Petty’s seven Daytona 500 wins.

491 hours until the #DAYTONA500 on @FOXTV. That's how many laps Richard Petty led in his 7 wins in the "Great American Race."

“Doing a ‘500 Hour Countdown’ to Daytona Day is something we think fans really are going to love,” said Robert Gottlieb, FOX Sports EVP of Marketing. “It’s going to be a chance for fans to really feed their appetites for all things Daytona as they get ready for the Great American Race.”

Follow NASCAR on FOX on Twitter and Facebook for the 500 reasons to tune into the “Great American Race.” Also during Daytona Speedweeks, fans can join the conversation surrounding the biggest race of the year by following the hashtag #DaytonaDay, sharing with millions the unique ways in which they celebrate Daytona Day.

With an on-air team featuring a combined seven Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships, FOX NASCAR returns in 2017 to broadcast the 59th running of the iconic Daytona 500 from Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 26, with live coverage beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET with FOX NASCAR Sunday.

Marked by the network’s 17th consecutive season covering the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, FOX Sports’ presentation of Daytona Speedweeks features approximately 100 hours of multi-platform programming, including The Clash at Daytona, Can-Am Duels at Daytona, and NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season openers.

“The Great American Race” is streamed live in both English and Spanish through FOX Sports GO, the critically acclaimed app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content at home or on-the-go. All FOX NASCAR programming in 2017 is live streamed on FOX Sports GO.

Once Daytona coverage opens on Friday, Feb. 17 (5:00 p.m. ET on FS1), FOX Sports Digital offers full and detailed coverage of all the action on and off the track. Follow NASCAR on FOX on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook all season long for behind-the-scenes content and updates throughout every race weekend.

