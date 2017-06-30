FOX Sports Midwest to televise Cardinals game to troops

What:

FOX Sports Midwest will connect live with Missouri National Guard soldiers deployed overseas and their families at Busch Stadium during its annual This One’s For You telecast to troops throughout the Cardinals game on Friday, July 7.

Who:

A number of soldiers from the Missouri National Guard’s 1-138th Infantry Regiment will watch the game in Qatar on American Forces Network. Family members and supporters will be at Busch, and Cardinals fans throughout the region will watch at home.

When:

Friday, July 7. Pregame coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. CT, and the game broadcast of Cardinals-Mets from Busch Stadium begins at 7 p.m. CT — that’s 3 a.m. in Qatar.

Where:

Live on FOX Sports Midwest | Streaming on FOX Sports GO | Live on American Forces Network

From Busch Stadium in St. Louis and Camp As Sayliyah Base in Qatar

Details:

This is FOX Sports Midwest’s 10th Cardinals telecast to troops. This One’s For You is presented in coordination with FOX Sports Supports. It is made possible through the assistance of the Cardinals, Missouri National Guard and American Forces Network. Dan McLaughlin, Tim McCarver, Al Hrabosky, Sara Dayley, Scott Warmann and Brad Thompson will call the game.

Cardinals Military Appreciation Night

The Cardinals will celebrate troops and veterans with the inaugural Military Appreciation Night on Friday, July 7. Fans who purchase the special theme ticket will receive an exclusive cap supporting their favorite branch of the military – their choices of Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard. Each cap features a Cardinals red design blended with that branch’s special camouflage pattern. Additionally, a portion of each ticket purchased will be donated to USO Missouri. For more information, visit cardinals.com/militarynight. (#CardsForTroops)