FOX Sports moves NCWTS race at Eldora to FOX Business Network

FOX Sports announces today that the July 19 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race from Eldora Speedway is moving from FS1 to FOX Business Network at 9:30 PM ET.

The move is being made to accommodate a CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinal double-header match expected to feature the US Men’s National team on FS1 that evening. FOX Business Network and FS1 currently are in the same number of U.S. homes. FOX Sports GO, now accessible to more than 95 million users in the U.S. through their participating pay-TV providers, offers uninterrupted coverage from Eldora.

While a NASCAR race never before has been scheduled for FOX Business Network, last year’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race from Iowa Speedway began on FOX Business Network when live coverage of the weather-impacted U.S. Open Championship ran long. In May 2016, FOX Business Network aired NASCAR RaceDay and pre-race ceremonies for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race from Kansas Speedway when an MLB game ran long. However, FS1 took over before the green flag waved to begin the race.

With the exception of the July 29 (1:00 PM ET) race from Pocono Raceway and the Oct. 14 (1:00 PM ET) race from Talladega Superspeedway, which air live on the FOX broadcast network, the remainder of the NCWTS season airs live on FS1. The entire FOX NASCAR schedule is available live on FOX Sports GO.

A complete Eldora schedule is below (all times EST and subject to change):

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series single-truck qualifying (5:00-6:00 PM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying races (7:30-9:00 PM ET) (FS2)

NCWTS SETUP (9:00-9:30 PM ET) (FOX Business Network)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Racing (9:30 PM ET) (FOX Business Network)

Visit www.FOXSports.com/NASCAR/Schedule for updated versions of all three NASCAR national series schedules.

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!