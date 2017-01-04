Mackensie Alexander and Jayron Kearse were the only rookies to log significant minutes on defense for the Vikings and … well … they both showed promise. Much like Trae Waynes did in his rookie season, Alexander experienced significant growing pains in the form of pass interference and holding calls, while he finished the season on injured reserve. Kearse struggled to make an impact in any of his 16 appearances, although his 6-foot-4 frame remains packed with potential. Final defensive snaps for rookies were: Kearse 78, Alexander 68, Stephen Weatherly 1. Yeah, a good year to take a pass on this award.

Bruce Kluckhohn Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports