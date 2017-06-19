FOX Sports Ohio and SportsTime Ohio celebrate three Emmys from NATAS’ Lower Great Lakes Chapter

CLEVELAND – The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Lower Great Lakes Chapter held its 48th annual Emmy Awards this past Saturday, June 17, 2017.

FOX Sports Ohio and SportsTime Ohio are excited to have won three Emmy awards.

Sports Event/Game – Live/Unedited: FOX Sports Ohio’s Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Coverage

Sports Program/Series: SportsTime Ohio’s Indians Live Pregame

Sports Director: SportsTime Ohio’s Indians Director Michael Symonds

*See below for complete list of FSO and STO’s Emmy winners.

NATAS’ Ohio Valley chapter will celebrate its 53rd annual Emmy Awards on August 5th in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. FOX Sports Ohio has six Emmy nominations:

· Technical Achievement: Cincinnati Reds Opening Day

· Graphic Arts 2016 Graphics & Animation Compilation

· Special Event Coverage: Cincinnati Reds Opening Day

· Sports Event/Game – Live/Unedited: Columbus Blue Jackets Hockey

· Sports – Daily or Weekly Program: Blue Jackets Live Pregame

· Sports – Daily or Weekly Program: Reds Live Pregame

“We’re honored by the Lower Great Lakes wins and excited about our Ohio Valley nominations,” said François McGillicuddy, Senior Vice President and General Manager of FOX Sports Ohio and SportsTime Ohio. “To have received a total of 17 Emmy nominations this year, so many around our Indians, Reds, Cavaliers, and Blue Jackets productions, makes us especially proud.”

NATAS’ Lower Great Lakes Chapter covers Cleveland, Akron, Canton, Indianapolis, Toledo, Fort Wayne, and Erie markets. The Ohio Valley Chapter covers Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Zanesville, Bowling Green, Lexington, Louisville, Terre Haute, Evansville, Bluefield/Beckley/Oak Hill, Charleston/Huntington, Clarksburg/Weston, and Parkersburg markets.