FOX Sports Ohio Features Reds Rewinds

CINCINNATI, OHIO — The All-Star Break is next week and that means a pause of regular season major league baseball. But fans don’t have to stop watching Cincinnati Reds games. FOX Sports Ohio is excited to continue Reds action with Reds Rewinds.

The network will replay three (3) Reds games from the first half of this season.

FOX Sports Ohio debuts this entertaining Reds Rewinds series Monday, July 10th at 7pm, with the game from April 18th, when Adam Duvall hit his first grand slam. Other game replays include Devin Mesoraco’s first walk-off home run and the Reds comeback win over the Braves and the epic Scooter Gennett four home run game.