One writer believes if the Chargers stay healthy, they can.

More FOX Sports West Videos FOX Sports SD: Can Chargers make a run in AFC West? FOX Sports SD: Where will Chargers finish in AFC West in 2017? ‘The Herd’: Joel Klatt doesn’t think USC QB Sam Darnold is NFL ready Was it smart for Floyd Mayweather Sr. to talk trash to Conor McGregor? | UNDISPUTED Angels Weekly: Episode 14 teaser Mike Trout talks rehab assignment with Inland Empire 66ers: ‘I feel great’ More FOX Sports West Videos »