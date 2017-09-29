FOX Sports Sun to broadcast five Miami Heat preseason games

MIAMI HEAT PRESS RELEASE

MIAMI — The Miami HEAT announced Friday that long time broadcast partner FOX Sports Sun kicks off their 25th consecutive season of broadcasting HEAT basketball with the teams preseason opener on Sunday, October 1st as the HEAT host the Atlanta Hawks at 6:00 p.m. at AmericanAirlines Arena. The game is the first of five the teams exclusive broadcast partner will bring to HEAT fans during the exhibition season. The local preseason schedule includes coverage of the teams road matchups with the Brooklyn Nets on October 5th and their intra-state rivals in Orlando on October 7th. Other highlights include coverage of two additional home contests vs. the Charlotte Hornets on October 9th and the Washington Wizards on October 11th. The veteran announce team of Eric Reid, Tony Fiorentino and Jason Jackson will call all of the action.

Miami Heat on FOX Sports Sun

In total, five of the teams six preseason contests will be televised, with the October 13th preseason game in Kansas City versus the Philadelphia 76ers being broadcast on radio only.

Complete radio coverage of every HEAT game during the 2017 preseason can be found on the teams flagship station in English, 790 The Ticket and 104.3 HD2. Mike Inglis returns for his 20th season to handle the call and will be joined on all home games by former HEAT point guard and current radio and TV analyst, John Crotty.

The HEATs radio duo will also be joined by The Tickets morning radio host, Amber Wilson, to provide commentary during the Red, White & Pink Game presented by Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Floridaan open scrimmage that will include the current 2017-18 rosterat FAU on Saturday, September 30th beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The following Saturday, HEAT Weekly makes its season premiere. Veteran HEAT Radio Network host, Tommy Tighe, once again delivers an actionpacked one-hour program featuring interviews with HEAT broadcasters, players, coaches and basketball front office personalities. The show will debut during its normal 10:00 a.m. time slot, expanding to its full two-hour length later in December. HEAT programming throughout the season can also be heard throughout the weekend on the member stations of the Miami HEAT Radio Network.

The man who has broadcast more games than any announcer in HEAT history, La VozJos Paedabegins his 29th season of calling the action in Spanish as HEAT Basketball returns once again to Radio Mamb 710 AM. Paeda and broadcast partner Joe Pujala will cover each of the teams three home preseason games on October 1st, 9th and 11th.

Sundays preseason game will air in Spanish on both Radio Mamb 710 AM and WRTOs Mix 98.3 FM.