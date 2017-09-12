FOX Sports West to deliver 70 total LA Kings games during 2017-18 season

The Los Angeles Kings and FOX Sports West today released their 70-game television schedule for the 2017-18 season, it was announced by Kings Vice President, Communications and Broadcasting Michael Altieri and FOX Sports West Senior Vice President/GM Henry Ford. All 82 Kings regular season games are again slated to be broadcast this season locally or on national television, along with five Kings 2017 exhibition games including three on Prime Ticket (September 22, 28 and 30).

Regular season coverage of Kings Hockey on FOX Sports West kicks-off with the clubs second game of the season, the Kings-San Jose Sharks contest in San Jose on October 7, the clubs first road game of the regular opener. As previously announced the Kings season/home opener on October 5 at STAPLES Center will be broadcast on NBCSN. Fans in attendance are encouraged to arrive to that game early.

Kings television play-by-play announcer Alex Faust joins anayst Jim Fox in the Kings broadcast booth this season. Fox, the former Kings forward, is entering his 28th season as the clubs television analyst. Faust is in his first season with the Kings.

We are looking forward to a great season and not only introducing Alex to our fans but we are just as eager to watch Jim and Alex working together, said Altieri.

Kings Live returns prior to and immediately following all home (from outside STAPLES Center) and road telecasts on FOX Sports West. Patrick ONeal again serves as host, sitting alongside Daryl Evans for road games, while former Kings defenseman Sean ODonnell is back on Kings Live for all home telecasts as is former Kings forward Jarret Stoll. Fox also joins the pre- and post-game to offer viewers further analysis. In addition, Jon Rosen (LAKingsInsider.com beat writer) offers updates and reports before and after games on the road, while Alex Curry delivers interviews, reports and social media updates surrounding home telecasts. Also for select home games ODonnell will be in-between the benches at STAPLES Center contributing analysis from ice-level. Connected, original, fast-paced and fun, the half-hour program brings fans closer to the team with player and coach interviews, game analysis and more. From the production truck, Steven Dorfman will begin his ninth season on Kings telecasts, serving as the producer, and Mike Hassan will again direct the telecasts, a position he has held since 1995.

We are excited to showcase an expanded broadcast team this season and look forward to providing more comprehensive Kings programming around live game coverage, said Ford.

The Kings-Arizona Coyotes preseason game on September 28 will air on Prime Ticket and the Kings-Ducks game on September 30 will also air on Prime Ticket. The Kings-Ducks preseason game on September 22 will air on Prime Ticket (Ducks broadcast).

The first Kings game on TV this preseason will be from Shanghai, China on September 21 (NBCSN). The Kings preseason game in Beijing, China on September 23 will be televised on September 23 (NHL Network).

In addition to October 5, the following Kings games will be broadcast on NBCSN as previously announced: October 16, November 7, December 5, December 28, January 2, January 18, January 19, February 1, February 27, March 5 and March 19.

In addition to telecast coverage on FOX Sports West, all LA Kings games on the regional sports network will also be available on FOX Sports GO. The FOX Sports GO app is currently available for iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Roku players and Roku TV, select Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

Another full slate of Kings original programming on FOX Sports West is scheduled as follows: Kings Season Preview debuts Thursday, September 28, at 6:30 p.m. on Prime Ticket; Kings Insider: 2017 NHL China Games debuts on Saturday, October 7, at 10:30 p.m. on FOX Sports West; and Kings Weekly returns October 12 and will air every Thursday throughout the regular season on FOX Sports West.

On the radio the Kings return to flagship KABC 790 with Nick Nickson and Evans calling each contest beginning this Saturday (September 16 2 p.m. at STAPLES Center versus Vancouver). The Kings will broadcast all preseason games (minus the two contests in China) and all regular season games on KABC 790. On the radio only three current NHL club broadcasting duos have worked together longer than Nickson and Evans.