When Bo Ryan stepped down as head coach early in the 2015-16 season, Gard was named interim boss, with a national search for the new head coach expected. But after a slow start in Big Ten play, Gard led the Badgers to seven straight wins and 11 of 12, including road victories at then-No. 2 Maryland and then-No. 8 Iowa, and a 12-6 conference record. The day after the regular season ended, Gard was rewarded with a five-year contract to be Wisconsin’s head coach.

