French President Emmanuel Macron’s unconventional political party is fighting to make its mark on the Senate in elections for half the seats in the upper house.

But the results of Sunday’s voting are likely to reflect mounting disenchantment with Macron’s leadership. His centrist Republic on the Move! party won a large majority in the lower house of parliament in June elections, but is unlikely to do the same in the Senate.

Polls suggest the conservative Republicans party will consolidate its dominance of the chamber’s 348 seats instead. Macron’s party will need alliances in the Senate to approve his business-friendly economic reforms.

The senators are not chosen by the public but by some 75,000 elected officials casting ballots in town halls across the country. Results are expected Sunday night.