France probes reported death from whipped cream explosion

French authorities are investigating the death of a fashion blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister.

The prosecutor’s office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said Thursday that an investigation is underway into Saturday’s death of Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty canister was at fault. The prosecutor would not comment pending further investigation.

Consumer magazine 60 Million Consumers reported that she was hit violently in the chest by the exploding canister, leading to a heart attack. The magazine said it had been warning for years of such risks.