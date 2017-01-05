Franchise favorite Alfonzo to manage Brooklyn

NEW YORK — A franchise favorite will return to a prominent role in the Mets’ organization this season. Class A Short-Season Brooklyn announced Thursday that Edgardo Alfonzo will become its manager in 2017.

An All-Star and National League Silver Slugger Award winner who spent eight of his 12 big league seasons with the Mets, Alfonzo enjoyed his best year with the pennant-winning 2000 team, batting .324 with 25 home runs and a .967 OPS. He ranks fifth in franchise history in hits and runs scored, sixth in batting average and doubles, seventh in walks and RBIs and ninth in home runs.