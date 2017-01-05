Franchise favorite Alfonzo to manage Brooklyn

NEW YORK — A franchise favorite will return to a prominent role in the Mets’ organization this season. Class A Short-Season Brooklyn announced Thursday that Edgardo Alfonzo will become its manager in 2017.
An All-Star and National League Silver Slugger Award winner who spent eight of his 12 big league seasons with the Mets, Alfonzo enjoyed his best year with the pennant-winning 2000 team, batting .324 with 25 home runs and a .967 OPS. He ranks fifth in franchise history in hits and runs scored, sixth in batting average and doubles, seventh in walks and RBIs and ninth in home runs.
Now 43, Alfonzo rejoined the Mets as a club ambassador in 2013, becoming a member of Brooklyn’s coaching staff one year later. He has also served as a Minor League special instructor, and he played professionally as recently as ’12 in the Venezuelan Winter League. Three years ago, Alfonzo worked closely with another native Venezuelan, Wilmer Flores, during Spring Training.
Brooklyn’s managerial job became available when Tom Gamboa retired at the end of last season. The Cyclones also announced that another former Met, Royce Ring, will be their pitching coach, while former Cyclone Sean Ratliff will return as hitting coach.
