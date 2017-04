Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot will be on the Eastern Shore Thursday for multiple stops. Franchot will be in Salisbury as the keynote speaker at the Wicomico County Public Library’s 2017 Light of Literacy Awards. There, he’ll talk about the importance of reading in kids’ futures. He’ll also be at the Delmarva Veteran Builders Company to present the Bright Light Award for improving Maryland’s economy. The library stop begins at 10:15 a.m. and the presentation starts at 11.