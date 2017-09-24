Francia Raisa shows off scars at the gym after donating kidney to Selena Gomez

Francia Raisa is showing off her guns – and her scars – in a recent Instagram post.

“The Secret Life of the American Teenager” star hit the gym for a killer arm workout, and posted the video on her Instagram account with the caption “Happy to be back.”

The video of the 29-year-old comes one week after she revealed that she donated her kidney to best friend, Selena Gomez.

SELENA GOMEZ HAD A KIDNEY TRANSPLANT THIS SUMMER

Fans are just as excited for Raisa’s return, sending a flood of encouraging comments.

“You are amazing! You’re an inspiration,” one wrote on Instagram.

Another responded with, “I am proud of you Francia Raisa.”

While another commented on the surgical marks, exclaiming, “OMG YOUR SCARS! YOU ARE THE BEST!”

Last week, Gomez and Raisa both broke the new about the secret kidney transplant that took place over the summer.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend,” Gomez wrote. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

Francia returned the love stating that she was “beyond grateful that God would trust [her] with something that not only saved a life, but changed [hers] in the process.”