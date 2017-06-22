Francisco Lindor takes great pride in his youth baseball work

Lindor can easily relate to the kids he works with, having been in their shoes growing up.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos HIGHLIGHTS: Andrew Miller escapes bases-loaded, no-out jam in 7th Tito praises Carrasco, Miller after Indians’ win Andrew Miller on escaping bases-loaded jam: ‘A lot of things went right.’ Francisco Lindor ends postgame interview with a cliffhanger and a hug Carlos Carrasco looks to ‘Mini Cookie’ for answers The story of how some ‘singing’ preceded Edwin Encarnacion’s surge More FOX Sports Ohio Videos