Franco drives in 2, Alvarez allows 4 runs in loss

Two of the runs were charged to Alvarez, who walked Matt Joyce and gave up a seeing-eye single to Chad Pinder to open the inning, prompting manager Pete Mackanin to go to his bullpen. Alvarez, 27, was making his first Major league start in more than two years following two shoulder surgeries.

The Phillies took an early lead with a pair of unearned runs against Athletics starter Sean Manaea in the bottom of the first. The Athletics tied the score with back-to-back homers by Pinder and Matt Olson off Alvarez to open the fourth before an RBI single by Maikel Franco in the fifth drove home J.P. Crawford and to give the Phillies back the lead.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

One out away: The Phillies had a chance to maintain a one-run lead after relievers Hoby Milner and Edubray Ramos recorded consecutive strikeouts with two on in the sixth in support of Alvarez, who allowed a walk and a soft single through the left side to start the inning. Ramos, however, walked Mark Canha — the final pitch a contested check swing — and Ramos then served up a grand slam to Wendle on the very next pitch.

Stranded: Had the Phillies taken better advantage of their opportunities, they might have been able to overcome Wendle’s slam. They were 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base, five of them on second or third.