Franco enjoying hot streak to end season

Franco, 25, hit a solo home run to left field in Sunday afternoon’s 2-0 victory over the Braves at SunTrust Park. He has hit .348 (16 for 46) with two doubles, three home runs, eight RBIs and a .949 OPS in the 12 games he has started since Crawford started three consecutive games at third base from Sept. 5-7. He has started 10 games at third, and two at first.

“I just try to go out there every single day and think about what I have to do to get better,” said Franco, saying Crawford’s arrival has not motivated him. “I try not to think about what the situation is, just try to go out there and play my game and have fun.”

But Phillies manager Pete Mackanin has seen prospects push veterans in the past. Perhaps there is something to Franco’s improved play.

“I think when those guys come up, it always creates an energy spurt in everybody,” Mackanin said. “If that’s the case for whatever reason, if Maikel is having a good September, I hope it carries through for five or six months next year. One month does not a good year make. … Hopefully he’s got a better approach and he’s going to be more successful.”

Franco is hitting .231 with 29 doubles, 21 home runs, 70 RBIs and a .682 OPS this season. His .670 OPS as a third baseman ranked last out of 18 qualified third basemen in the Majors, 64 points lower than 17th-ranked David Freese. Franco’s -0.7 WAR ranked 141st out of 150 players, according to FanGraphs.

It’s not a sure thing that Franco is the Phillies’ third basemen next season. They could decide to keep Freddy Galvis at shortstop and move Crawford to third, if only for one season with Galvis’ free agency after next season. Franco’s value certainly is not at its highest, but he will finish the season with just under three years of service time. A controllable talent with potential like Franco could be packaged to improve the Phillies’ pitching.

“Right now, I’m just trying to finish strong first,” Franco said. “After that whatever happens, happens. The only thing I can be is positive and just try to be ready every single day.”