Frankford weighs cost of merging police department with Dagsboro

Frankford residents might pay up to $200 each in additional town taxes and their police force would triple if the town decides to join police departments with Dagsboro. The Coastal Point reporting the unification would be a 3 year deal that costs Frankford over $120,000 each year in salaries insurance and pensions for 2 officers. Currently the town receives only $40,000 in grant money annually to fund its police operations. If goes through, the towns would have 6 full time officers capable of patrolling, which Dagsboro Police Chief Floyd Toomey says would increase police presence in Frankford from 40 hours a week to 20 hours a day.