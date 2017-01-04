Franklin Graham, Saeed Abedini push for release of US pastor imprisoned in Turkey

Evangelical preacher the Rev. Franklin Graham and Pastor Saeed Abedini, a former American hostage in Iran, are two of the prominent names who are rallying behind Pastor Andrew Brunson, a U.S. citizen held in a Turkish prison who was recently denied his appeal for freedom.

As the American Center for Law and Justice reported, Brunson has been held for over two months in Turkey, where he is facing the serious charge of being a member “of an armed terrorist organization.”

The law group has argued that the charge is “completely unfounded,” however, and that Turkish authorities have not presented any evidence against him.

The ACLJ added that Brunson, whose appeal against his imprisonment was recently denied, and who has been denied attorney-client privileges, is being held for his Christian faith.

Graham, who often speaks out against the persecution of Christians on his Facebook page, wrote on Saturday that he spoke with the pastor’s wife, Norine, and promised to help raise awareness for his plight.

“I ask that you join me in praying specifically for Pastor Andrew’s protection and release,” Graham said, in part.

“The Bible says, ‘Continue to remember those in prison as if you were together with them in prison, and those who are mistreated as if you yourselves were suffering’ (Hebrews 13:3),” he added.

Abedini, who spent over three and a half years in Iranian prisons for his Christian faith before being freed in January 2016, made a similar plea for Brunson on his Facebook page.

