Freddie Freeman to begin rehab assignment this weekend with Triple-A Gwinnett

If seeing him work out at third base or taking cuts in the batting cage weren’t signal enough, Freddie Freeman’s impending return to the Braves lineup became that much closer Friday with the announcement of the start of his rehab assignment.

The two-time All-Star first baseman, who has been on the disabled list since May 18 with a fractured left wrist, is scheduled to being play with Gwinnett on Saturday in Charlotte, the Triple-A affiliate announced Friday.

Gwinnett announces Freddie Freeman’s rehab start beginning Saturday in Charlotte. #Braves pic.twitter.com/pa9yeQt60q — Cory McCartney (@coryjmccartney) June 30, 2017

He is slated to be the with the team when it returns to Coolray Field on Tuesday, July 4 against Norfolk.

The 27-year-old was hitting .341/.461/.748 with 14 home runs, 11 doubles, a triple, 25 RBI and a career-best 209 OPS+ that’s second in the majors among batters with at least 165 plate appearances.

In his absence, the Braves acquired Matt Adams, who has slashed .294/.346/.615 with 12 homers, eight doubles and a triple, and a 145 OPS+ in an Atlanta uniform.

That production led Freeman to approach Atlanta’s brain trust about a move to third base that would allow the Braves to feature both he and Adams in the lineup.

Freeman has been working with infield coach Ron Washington to relearn a position he hasn’t played since a stint in rookie ball a decade ago.

Should Freeman’s rehab assignment go off without a hitch, he could join the Braves as early as the Nationals series July 6-9 in Washington D.C., or wait until after the All-Star break to make his return. Initially expected to miss 8-10 weeks, Freeman could be back within seven if he suits up vs. the Nats.