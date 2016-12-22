Frederica Man Arrested In November Robbery

A Frederica man was arrested by the Delaware State Police in connection with a November robbery. 18-year-old Daequan Martin was arrested Wednesday for his involvement in a November 21 robbery of the Canterbury Shore Shop. Martin pointed a shotgun at the clerk and demanded money. He ran when she gave him the money. Police searched a home in Leipsic and found a rifle and a 12 gauge shotgun that fit the description of the gun used. Martin was also wanted in connection with a separate robbery at the Liberto Storage Facility in Dover. He was charged with first degree robbery and possession of a firearm, among others and is being held on $121,000 bond.